Guardians Farm Report: Scott Shines in Columbus Victory

Here is a recap of what happened with the Guardians minor league teams last night

Only three of the four Cleveland Guardians minor league affiliates were in action Wednesday evening with Lake County being postponed at home due to rain.

Triple-A Columbus Clippers

Columbus shuts out Syracuse for the second straight game last in the teams 5-0 victory. The Clippers were led by starter Adam Scott who was near perfect over his five innings only allowing one baserunner to reach while striking out five in earning his first win of the season. Four relievers combined to finish the final four innings to complete the shutout.

The Clippers five runs were the result of three home runs led by outfielder Daniel Johnson's three run shot in the sixth inning, his second of the season. Third baseman Jose Fermin hit his second home run of the year and catcher Gavin Collins hit his first. Both home runs were solo shots with Fermin's coming in the second inning and Collins in the fifth.

Top Performers:

Adam Scott 5.0(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 0BB 5SO (W)

Daniel Johnson 1-4 R HR 3RBI

Jose Fermin 1-3 R HR RBI

Gavin Collins 1-3 R HR RBI

Oscar Gonzalez 3-4 R

Double-A Akron RubberDucks

Akron RubberDucks starter Joey Cantillo was outstanding in his first start of 2022. Cantillo allowed a solo home run to the first batter of the game and then shutdown the Fightin Phils from that point on. He struck out seven over his final three innings of work.

Reading would go on to score two runs in the sixth inning off Akron relief pitcher Jerson Ramirez and would hold onto their 3-1 lead the rest of the game.

The Akron offense was held in check by five Reading pitchers only allowing a Brayan Rocchio sacrifice fly scoring Marcos Gonzalez in the bottom of the third inning. Outfielder Will Brennan went 2-for-4 in the game with two doubles. Brennan now has four doubles on the year which currently leads all Guardians minor league players.

Top Performers:

Joey Cantillo 5.0(IP) 3H 1R 1ER 0BB 7SO

Timmy Herrin 2.0(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 0BB 1SO

Brayan Rocchio 1-3 RBI

Will Brennan 2-4 2(2B)

Bo Naylor 1-3

Daniel Schneemann 1-3

Marcos Gonzalez 1-4 R

High-A Lake County Captains

Lake County vs Dayton (Postponed Rain)

Low-A Lynchburg Hillcats

The Hillcats are still looking for their first win of the 2022 season falling to 0-5 after losing the Shorebirds last evening.

21-year-old right handed pitcher Franco Aleman made his professional debut on the mound starting the game for Lynchburg. Aleman would surrender three runs two earned over four innings while striking out five.

Aleman would be followed by another right-handed pitcher making his professional debut as well in 23-year-old Reid Johnston. Johnston looked sharp only allowing one hit over three scoreless innings adding three strikeouts.

Right-hander Davis Sharpe would finish the game for the Hillcats with two scoreless innings making his second appearance of the season.

The Lynchburg offense could only muster four hits on the evening with the only run coming in the third inning when third baseman Jake Fox singled home outfielder Isaiah Greene.

Top Performers:

Reid Johnston 3.0(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 0BB 3SO

Davis Sharpe 2.0(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 1BB 3SO

Franco Aleman 4.0(IP) 6H 3R 2ER 1BB 5SO

Jake Fox 1-3 RBI BB SB

Isaiah Greene 1-2 R BB

Milan Tolentino 1-4 2B

