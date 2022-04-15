Guardians Farm Report: Naranjo Goes Deep Twice For Lake County Including Slam

Here is a recap of what happened with the Guardians minor league teams last night

Columbus, Akron & Lynchburg were all victorious on Thursday night with Lake County splitting a doubleheader.

Triple-A Columbus Clippers

The Columbus Clippers took home their fifth straight win Thursday night thumping Syracuse 11-to-5. Columbus record is now 6-3 on the season.

Second baseman Ike Freeman got his first two hits of the season both home runs driving in four on the night. Catcher Mike Rivera also had a nice night driving in three runs for the Clippers.

Starter Tobias Myers making his second appearance on the year struck out seven over four innings allowing two runs.

Top Performers:

Ike Freeman 2-4 2R 2HR 4RBI

Mike Rivera 1-3 R 3RBI 2BB

Mitch Tolman 1-2 2R 2B RBI 2BB

Alex Call 2-4 R 2B

Oscar Gonzalez 1-4 2R 2B

Tobias Myers 4.0(IP) 3H 2R 2ER 2BB 7SO

Ben Krauth 2.0(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 0BB 2SO

Double-A Akron RubberDucks

The RubberDucks evened their record at 3-3 on the season behind another outstanding start by lefty Logan T. Allen. Allen went five innings on the evening allowing just one run on three hits while striking out eight Reading batters. Allen now has 17 strikeouts over just nine and a third innings pitched on the year.

Brayan Rocchio led the offense with his first home run of the season while Jose Tena and Will Brennan each had two hits and drove in a run apiece.

Top Performers:

Logan T. Allen 5.0(IP) 3H 1R 1ER 2BB 8SO (W)

Brayan Rocchio 1-4 2R HR RBI BB

Jose Tena 2-5 R RBI SB

Will Brennan 2-4 RBI

Bo Naylor 1-3 RBI BB SB

Julian Escobedo 1-3 R 2BB

High-A Lake County Captains

The Captains offense could only muster three hits dropping game one of a doubleheader to the Dragons. Jhonkensy Noel would have one of those hits a two run home run in the sixth inning on his first home run of the season.

Aaron Davenport made his first start on the 2022 campaign going three innings striking out three allowing two runs but just one earned. Randy Labaut struck out four batters over three innings of relief allowing one run.

Top Performers:

Jhonkensy Noel 1-3 R HR 2RBI

Christian Ciaro 0-0 R 2BB

Angel Martinez 1-3

Joe Naranjo 1-3

Randy Labaut 3.0(IP) 2H 1R 1ER 0BB 4SO

The Captains offense erupted in game two in large part to first baseman Joe Naranjo who hit two home runs including a grand slam in the fourth inning. Naranjo would drive in six runs and he now has a Guardians farm system leading three on the year.

Lake County also got strong performances from Petey Halpin, Gabriel Rodriguez and Ray Delgado who each chipped in with three hits apiece. One of Halpin's hits came on his first triple of the season while Rodriguez and Delgado each doubled on the evening.

Right-hander Lenny Torres was excellent in making his first start of the year. Torres making his High-A debut struck out six Dragons over four innings allowing one run on two hits. Jordan Jones would earn the win throwing two scoreless innings in relief. Lake County is now 4-2 on the year.

Top Permormers:

Joe Naranjo 2-4 2R 2HR 6RBI

Petey Halpin 3-4 2R 3B RBI BB

Gabriel Rodriguez 3-4 3R 2B RBI

Ray Delgado 3-4 2R 2B 2RBI SB

Christian Cairo 1-4 R 2RBI BB

Lenny Torres 4.0(IP) 2H 1R 1ER 1BB 6SO

Jordan Jones 2.0(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 0BB 3SO (W)

Low-A Lynchburg Hillcats

The Hillcats finally got their first win on the 2022 season. On offense both shortstop Dayan Frias and outfielder Jorge Burgos drove home two runs in the game. Second baseman Jake Fox scored twice on two hits including a double.

Lefty Rodney Boone had Shorebird batters baffled striking out eight batters over just four innings allowing just one run in his second career start. Reliever Elvis Jerez was electric earning his first save recording all six outs over two innings on strikeouts.

Top Performers:

Dayan Frias 2-4 R 2RBI BB

Jake Fox 2-4 2R 2B BB

Yordys Valdes 1-4 R RBI BB

Victor Planchart 2-5 RBI

Jorge Burgos 1-5 2RBI

Luis Durango 1-4 R 2B SB

Rodney Boone 4.0(IP) 3H 1R 1ER 1BB 8SO

Trey Benton 2.0(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 1BB 2SO

Elvis Jerez 2.0(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 0BB 6SO (W)

