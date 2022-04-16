Guardians Farm Report: Gonzalez Hits Third Home Run In Wild Columbus Win

A wild one in Columbus and a walk-off win in Lynchburg highlight last night's action down on the farm.

Triple-A Columbus Clippers

The Columbus Clippers trailed 12-to-9 heading into the eighth inning last night against Syracuse before erupting for six runs to take a 15-to-12 lead. Closer Nick Mikolajchak would shut down the Mets in the ninth inning to earn the save and give Columbus their sixth straight win.

Oscar Gonzalez and Richie Palacios would each drive in four runs apiece. Gonzalez had two hits including his third home run of the season while Palacios reached base four times on three hits and a walk.

Catcher Luke Maile just assigned to Columbus on a rehab assignment drove in a pair on the evening and reached base three times. Second baseman Ike Freeman just removed from a two-homer game the previous night reached base five times on a base hit and four walks.

Top Performers:

Oscar Gonzalez 2-5 R HR 4RBI

Richie Palacios 3-5 3R 4RBI BB

Luke Maile 2-2 R 2RBI BB (Rehab)

Ike Freeman 1-1 2R 4BB

Alex Call 1-3 3R 2BB

Mitch Tolman 1-4 R 2RBI BB

Will Benson 1-4 2R RBI BB SB

Nick Mikolajchak 1.0(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 0BB 2SO (SV)

Aaron Pinto 1.0(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 0BB 2SO

Double-A Akron RubberDucks

Akron had a 2-to-1 lead after four innings before the wheels fell off in the fifth against Reading. The RubberDucks starter Xzavion Curry cruised through his first four innings allowing just one run and striking out five before giving up five runs in the fifth inning. The bullpen would allow six more runs in the sixth inning making it a 12-to-2 lead for the Fightin Phils. Akron scored once in the bottom of the sixth inning making it 12-to-3 which would end up the final score.

One bright spot was outfielder George Valera who came into the game in a slump went 2-for-4 including his first home run of the season. Fellow Outfielder Will Brennan continued to rake adding two more hits and driving in one on the night. Brennan is now hitting .423 on the season with a 1.010 OPS.

Reliever Kevin Kelly was the only pitcher not to allow a run on the evening for the RubberDucks throwing two scoreless frames while striking out a pair.

Top Performers:

George Valera 2-4 2R HR RBI

Will Brennan 2-3 RBI

Jose Tena 1-3 R BB

Kevin Kelly 2.0(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 0BB 2SO

High-A Lake County Captains

Lake County Captains starter Gavin Williams struck out 11 Dragons last night making only his second professional start. Williams did allow three runs over his four and two third innings but some sloppy defense behind him lent to some of the runs being scored. Williams now has and incredible 20 strikeouts on the season in just eight and two thirds' innings pitched.

The Captains offense scored three times in the first inning on an RBI groundout by Johnathan Rodriguez and two wild pitches by the Dragons starter Connor Phillips. Lake County would not score again the rest of the game however.

Jhonkensy Noel led the way with two hits on the night while Petey Halpin, Ray Delgado and Connor Kokx each reached base twice on base hits and a walk apiece.

Top Performers:

Gavin Williams 4.2(IP) 3H 3R 3ER 1BB 11SO

Hunter Stanley 3.1(IP) 4H 1R 1ER 2BB 2SO

Raymond Burgos 1.0(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 0BB 2SO

Jhonkensy Noel 2-4 R

Petey Halpin 1-3 R BB

Johnathan Rodriguez 1-4 RBI

Angel Martinez 0-3 R 2BB SB

Ray Delgado 1-3 BB

Connor Kokx 1-3 BB

Low-A Lynchburg Hillcats

One night after earning their first win of the season the Lynchburg Hillcats would take home their second straight win in dramatic fashion on a walk-off base hit by outfielder Jorge Burgos.

The Hillcats trailed 3-to-1 heading into the eighth inning but would cut the Shorebirds lead to 3-to-2 on a double by first baseman Will Bartlett scoring Burgos. Lynchburg would tie the game in the ninth inning on a Milan Tolentino base hit with one out. Burgos the next batter would then follow with his game winning hit making it a 4-to-3 final score.

Starting pitcher Will Dion pitched well going four strong innings allowing two runs both unearned while striking out seven in his second start of the season. Reny Artiles would follow Dion with four innings of his own giving up just one hit and one run to the Shorebirds while striking out four. Reliever Hugo Villalobos pitched a scoreless ninth to earn the win.

Top Performers:

Jorge Burgos 2-5 R RBI

Milan Tolentino 1-3 RBI 2BB SB

Will Bartlett 1-4 R 2B RBI SB

Joe Donovan 1-4 2B RBI

Will Dion 4.0(IP) 3H 2R 0ER 1BB 7SO

Reny Artiles 4.0(IP) 1H 1R 1ER 2BB 4SO

Please SUBSCRIBE to our YouTube channel and hit the notification bell so you never miss a daily episode! You can also follow our social media channels on @CBIonSI.

-----

You may also like:

Giants Spoil Guardians Debut at Progressive Field

Guardians Roster Moves: Naylor Reinstated, Chang to IL, Pilkington Returns

Guardians Farm Report: Scott Shines in Columbus Victory

Guardians Retain Ohio Cup, Sweep Reds

Cleveland Baseball Insider's 2022 Top 50 Guardians Prospects: No. 1-10

-----



Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel

Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBIonSI

Like and follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Facebook!