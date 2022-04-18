Guardians Farm Report: Clippers Sweep Series With Syracuse Win Eighth Straight

Here is a recap of what happened with the Guardians minor league teams last night

Only two games on tap Easter Sunday amongst the four Cleveland Guardians minor league affiliates.

Triple-A Columbus Clippers

The Columbus Clippers are red hot sweeping the Syracuse Mets in their six game series and winning their eighth straight game overall improving to 9-3 on the season.

Syracuse scored first with one run in the top of the first off starter Peyton Battenfield. Columbus would get RBI singles in the bottom of the first inning by outfielders Daniel Johnson and Will Benson to jump out to an early 2-to-1 lead.

Syracuse would tie the game at 2-to-2 in the fourth inning. Richie Palacios would break the tie with an RBI groundout in the fifth inning to score Jose Fermin giving Columbus a 3-to-2 lead.

The Clippers would increase the lead to 4-to-2 on catcher Luke Maile's first home run on the season a solo shot in the sixth inning. The Mets added one run in the ninth inning to cut the lead to 4-to-3 before reliever Enyel De Los Santos would close the door and earn his second save of the season.

Top Performers:

Luke Maile 2-3 2R HR RBI

Will Benson 1-2 RBI BB SB

Richie Palacios 1-4 R RBI

Daniel Johnson 2-3 RBI

Jose Fermin 1-3 R SB

Peyton Battenfield 4.0(IP) 3H 2R 1ER 3BB 4SO

Bullpen 5.0(IP) 3H 1R 1ER 4BB 6SO

Double-A Akron RubberDucks

Off Day

High-A Lake County Captains

Off Day

High-A Lynchburg Hillcats

Lynchburg would improve to 3-6 on the season on their second walk-off win of the series against Delmarva.

Delmarva would strike first in the fourth inning off Hillcats Starter Jake Miller on an RBI double. Miller would pitch well going four innings allowing just one run on two hits while striking out three.

The Hillcats would tie the game at 1-to-1 in the bottom of the fourth inning on a Carson Tucker base hit which scored Will Bartlett who had tripled in the previous at bat.

The game would remain scoreless until the tenth inning thanks to both Jack Leftwich and Davis Sharpe who combined to throw six scoreless frames allowing just three hits and striking out seven.

Jake Fox would start the bottom of the 10th inning on second base when catcher Victor Planchart the first batter in the inning would drive him home to give the Hillcats a thrilling 2-to-1 walk-off win over the Shorebirds.

Top Performers:

Jake Miller 4.0(IP) 2H 1R 1ER 2BB 3SO

Jack Leftwich 4.0(IP) 3H 0R 0ER 0BB 5SO

Davis Sharpe 2.0(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 0BB 2SO (W)

Victor Planchart 1-5 RBI

Carson Tucker 1-4 RBI

Will Bartlett 1-3 R 3B BB

Isaiah Greene 1-2 3BB

