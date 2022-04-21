Guardians Farm Report: Davenport Leads Captains In Shutout Win

Here is a recap of what happened with the Guardians minor league teams last night

The Lake County Captains were the only Guardians affiliate to come out victorious on Wednesday in a full slate of action on the farm.

Triple-A Columbus Clippers

The Columbus Clippers nine game win streak came to an end yesterday on the road vs Indianapolis. Jose Fermin did his best on his own to keep the streak going with three hits including two solo home runs in the contest. Fermin now has four home runs on the season which leads the Guardians farm system. The rest of the offense combined could only muster three hits on the afternoon against the Indians pitching staff.

It was a bullpen day for the Clippers pitching staff with five different relievers seeing action in the game. Left-hander Ben Krauth had the most success throwing two scoreless innings allowing no hits while walking one and striking out three. Columbus is now 10-4 on the year after the loss.

Top Performers:

Jose Fermin 3-4 2R 2HR 2RBI

Mitch Tolman 1-2 R 2BB SB

Alex Call 1-3 BB

Ben Krauth 2.0(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 1BB 3SO

Double-A Akron RubberDucks

Akron dropped their second straight game on the road to Bowie last night. The RubberDucks offense only managed three baserunners in the game on just one hit and a couple of walks in the game. The only hit came on a single the first inning by shortstop Brayan Rocchio.

Starting pitcher Joey Cantillo started the game and was cruising until the fourth inning when he ran into trouble walking three in the frame and allowing two runs before exiting with two outs.

Lefty reliever Andrew Misiaszek would replace Cantillo in the game and hold the Baysox in check over his three and a third scoreless innings striking out a career high seven batters.

Bowie would score three more in the eighth essentially putting the game away. Akron is now a game under .500 with the loss at 5-6 on the season.

Top Performers:

Andrew Misiaszek 3.1(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 0BB 7SO

Joey Cantillo 3.2(IP) 2H 2R 2ER 5BB 8SO

Brayan Rocchio 1-4

High-A Lake County Captains

Three Captains pitchers combined on a five-hit shutout of the Loons led by starter Aaron Davenport. Davenport making his second start of the season would strikeout five over four and two thirds' innings on the night.

Jordan Jones and Matt Turner would combine for four and a third innings of scoreless relief with Jones earning the win.

On offense would score three runs in the fourth inning and four runs in the sixth inning. Second baseman Ray Delgado extended his hitting streak to six straight games on an RBI double in the sixth inning.

Designated hitter for the game Gabriel Rodriguez extended his own hitting streak to five straight games on an RBI single in the fourth inning to remain red hot.

Outfielder Johnathan Rodriguez had a big two RBI base hit that led the scoring sixth inning. Lake County improved to 5-6 with the win.

Top Performers:

Aaron Davenport 4.2(IP) 3H 0R 0ER 3BB 5SO

Jordan Jones 2.1(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 1BB 3SO (W)

Matt Turner 2.0(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 2BB 1SO

Ray Delgado 1-2 2R 2B RBI 2BB

Gabriel Rodriguez 1-4 2R RBI BB

Joe Naranjo 1-4 R 2B RBI BB

Micael Ramirez 2-5 R 2B

Petey Halpin 1-4 R BB SB

Johnathan Rodriguez 1-5 2RBI

Low-A Lynchburg Hillcats

The Lynchburg starter Rodney Boone did his best to help the Hillcats defeat Carolina on Wednesday in a low scoring affair. Boone went five innings allowing just one run on three hits striking out a career high nine batters on the day.

The offensive struggles early on in the season continued for Lynchburg Wednesday. The Hillcats only run in the game came on an RBI single in the third inning by third baseman Dayan Frias that scored catcher Joe Donovan who had walked earlier in the inning.

Shortstop prospect Milan Tolentino extended his hitting streak with two more hits in the game. Tolentino has been a bright spot in the offense hitting .379 early on in the season.

Top Performers:

Rodney Boone 5.0(IP) 3H 1R 1ER 1BB 9SO

Dayan Frias 2-4 RBI SB

Milan Tolentino 2-3 BB SB

Carson Tucker 0-2 2BB

