Guardians Farm Report: Columbus Offense Shut Down By Lehigh Valley Pitching

Here is a recap of what happened with the Guardians minor league teams last night

Triple-A Columbus Clippers faced Lehigh Valley on the road in game two of their opening series of the 2022 season. The Clippers were the only Cleveland Guardians affiliate in action. The rest of the organization's minor league affiliates are slated to open this Friday.

Triple-A Columbus Clippers

Lehigh Valley 6 Columbus 1

The Columbus Clippers offense was stymied last night by five different Lehigh Valley pitchers that allowed just two hits and one unearned run in the game. The Clippers lone run came in the first inning when shortstop Gabrial Arias singled in his first at bat of the season then stole second base and came around to score on a fielding error.

The only other hit in the game for Columbus came off the bat of outfielder Richie Palacios with a double to left field in the third inning.

Columbus starter Peyton Battenfield went four and two-thirds innings allowing six hits, three runs, one walk and struck out three in his first start of the season. Clippers reliever Ben Krauth pitched well striking out two over one and a third scoreless innings in relief.

One last note from the game. Cleveland Guardians outfielder Josh Naylor started in right field on a rehab assignment. Naylor had four at bats in the game and finished 0-2 with two walks on the night.

Double-A Akron RubberDucks

Opening Day Friday at Erie 6:05 PM

High-A Lake County Captains

Opening Day Friday at Lansing 6:05 PM

Low-A Lynchburg Hillcats

Opening Day Friday at Salem 7:05 PM

-----

You may also like:

Cleveland And Jose Ramirez Just Belong Together

Terry Francona Encouraged With Early Results From New Hitting Coach Chris Valaika

Francona Gives Updates On Bieber, Karinchak, End Of Camp Approaching

Around The AL Central: Focusing In On The Minnesota Twins



Cleveland Baseball Insider's 2022 Top 50 Guardians Prospects: Nos. 11-20



-----



Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBIonSI

Like and follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Facebook!