Guardians Farm Report: Arias Double Late Gives Columbus First Win

Here is a recap of what happened with the Guardians minor league teams last night

The Columbus Clippers take home their first win of the season vs Lehigh Valley while Akron falls to Erie on the road on opening day for the Ducks.

Triple-A Columbus Clippers

The Columbus Clippers took home their first win of the 2022 season last night on an RBI double by shortstop Gabriel Arias in the 9th inning that scored Jose Fermin who had walked to lead off the inning. Reliever Enyel De Los Santos came on in the ninth inning to earn his first save.

Outfielder Daniel Johnson provided his first home run of the season in the eighth inning a two-run shot that at the time gave the Clippers a 3-2 lead over the Iron Pigs. Right-handed pitcher Brett Daniels added two and two thirds scoreless innings of relief making his organizational debut.

Columbus will take on Lehigh Valley Saturday at 4:05pm looking to even up the series at two games apiece.

Double-A Akron

The Rubberducks offense could only muster two hits against the SeaWolves on opening night on the road.

Starter Logan T. Allen allowed two runs over four and a third innings of work while striking out nine on the evening. Reliever Kevin Kelly looked sharp in relief throwing one and two thirds scoreless innings striking out four.

The only hits from the Ducks offense came on a single in the first inning of the bat of second baseman Jose Tena and a triple in the fifth inning off third baseman Daniel Schneeman.

Game two of the series is set for 1:35pm Saturday at Erie with Guardians top pitching prospect right hander Daniel Espino set to make his Double-A debut starting for Akron.

High-A Lake County Captains

PPD - Rain

Lake County Captains were rained out on opening night in Lansing. They will play a double header on Saturday with the first game starting at 5:00pm eastern.

Low-A Lynchburg Hillcats

Susp. Top of the 2nd

The Lynchburg Hillcats opening night game at Salem was suspended in the second inning due to rain with the Red Sox up 1-0 at the time. The game will be continued on Saturday at 1:00pm as part of a double header.

