Guardians Farm Report: Williams Doesn't Disappoint In Professional Debut

Here is a recap of what happened with the Guardians minor league teams last night

It was doubleheaders galore with three of the four Guardians affiliates playing two games apiece on Saturday.

Triple-A Columbus Clippers

Three Lehigh pitchers combined to shutout Columbus on just two hits over seven innings in game one of a doubleheader. The only hits for the Clippers came off the bats of Oscar Gonzalez and David Fry both singles.

23-year-old right-handed pitcher Tobias Myers started making his organizational debut after coming over in a trade with Tampa last November. Myers allowed three runs over three and a third innings while striking out two.

One positive note from the game left-handed pitcher Eli Lingos pitched in a game for the very first time since he took a line-drive off his head while pitching for Akron last June that ended his season. Lingos pitched in relief throwing one and a third scoreless inning striking out one.

Columbus trailed 3-to-0 in the fourth inning until Oscar Gonzalez and David Fry hit back-to-back solo home runs. After a Mitchell Tollman walk and stolen base Gavin Collins gave the Clippers a 3-to-2 lead with an RBI single. Columbus would add an insurance run in the fifth inning on a sacrifice fly by Alex Call scoring Jose Fermin.

Starter Tanner Tully pitched well earned his first win of the season. Tully went five innings allowing just two runs on four hits while striking out six and walking one. Reliever Nick Mikolajchak earned his first save of the season with a scoreless seventh inning.

Double-A Akron RubberDucks

Akron drops a heartbreaker on a strikeout wild pitch walk-off for Erie. With two outs in the bottom of the 9th inning RubberDucks reliever Timmy Herrin struck out Seawolves Cooper Johnson swinging. On the strikeout the ball bounced in the dirt and got away from catcher Eric Rodriguez allowing the winning run to score.

Top pitching prospect 21-year-old right Daniel Espino started the game striking out the side in the first inning with his fastball topping out at 101 mph. Espino went on to strikeout nine over just four innings of work but did allow two solo home runs.

Starting pitcher Xzavion Curry came on into the game in the fifth inning piggybacking with Espino on the day. Curry was looked outstanding striking out seven over four and a third scoreless inning. As a staff the RubberDucks struck out 18 hitters on the afternoon.

On offense shortstop Brayan Rocchio finished 2-for-4 with a triple and drove in the team's first run on a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning. The only other un came Marcos Gonzalez an RBI single in the 9th inning that at the time tied the game at the time. With the loss Akron falls to 0-2 to start the season.

High-A Lake County Captains

Guardians 2021 first round draft pick Gavin Williams stole the show in the Captains 3-0 win in game one vs Lansing. Williams making his professional debut looked good as advertised throwing four scoreless no-hit innings while striking out six Lugnuts.

Jaime Arias-Bautista earned the win throwing two scoreless innings in relief following Williams. Arias was then followed by Cade Smith pitched a scoreless seventh to earn the save.

The Captains were led on offense by outfielder Johnathan Rodriguez who went 3-for-3 on the day with two triples and a run batted in. Designated hitter Zac Fascia chipped in going 1-for-2 with two RBI's

Game Two: Lake County 7 Lansing 5

Lake County had another starter making their professional debut in game two in Guardians 2021 second round pick left-hander Doug Nikhazy. Nikhazy was impressive striking out six over three scoreless innings.

Lansing scored five runs in the fifth inning, but Captains reliever Jordan Jones shut the door and closed out the game throwing two and two third scoreless innings to pick up the save.

Third baseman Gabriel Rodriguez and designated hitter Ray Delgado each drove in two runs apiece for Lake County. Rodriguez along with outfielder Petey Halpin each led the way with two hits on the night.

Low-A Lynchburg Hillcats

Lynchburg's pitching staff couldn't find the strike zone walking 10 batters in the game leading to 11 runs for Salem. Hillcats Brauny Munoz was the only pitcher to keep the Red Sox in check throwing two scoreless frames in relief striking out two.

The Hillcats offense did put up a seven run fifth inning but the 11 runs were to much for the offense to overcome.

The offense was paced by third baseman Milan Tolentino who had three hits on the day including two doubles and three runs batted in. Outfielder Luis Durango reached base four times on three walks and a base hit. Durango also scored twice and stole a base. Second baseman Jake Fox singled, walked and drove in a pair.

Lynchburg trailed 3-to-0 in the fourth inning when outfielder Jorge Burgos tied the game on a 3-run opposite field home run to left field. Unfortunately for the Hillcats they only had two other hits in the game.

Salem scored the go ahead run in the bottom of the fourth off Lynchburg pitcher Davis Sharpe who was making his professional debut. Despite allowing the go ahead run Sharpe pitched well striking out three over his two and a third innings of work in relief.

