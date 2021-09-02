Five Indians To Focus On That Are Working On A Roster Spot in 2022

It's been a season of trying to prove yourself to make an impact and possibly to get a Golden Ticket from Willy Wonka to be invited back for the 2021 season with a roster spot.

Unlike a lot of years past, the Indians will have plenty of money (depending on if the owners can/want to spend it) as well as chances on the diamond to get playing time.

Today we look at five Indians on the roster right now that we can see being locks for roster spots for next year, and how those players might just come through with big seasons in 2021.

1. Franmil Reyes DH

Your power bat Reyes has been nothing but solid again at the plate, hitting .256 with 24 homers and 65 runs batted in and he's even stolen four bases.

Reyes since being acquired by the Indians a few years back from the Padres, has been the best hitter on the roster day in and day out minus possibly Jose Ramirez.

The numbers don't lie - in nearly three seasons he's hit 43 homers with 134 runs batted in hitting .257 with the Indians.

The following season or two could be the biggest for Reyes in his career, as he will be 27 and 28 years old, peak years for power bats, which Reyes very much is.

2. Myles Straw CF

The 26-year-old from Garden Grove, CA has been nothing but impressive after the Indians snagged him at the trade deadline.

Straw was finally brought aboard after a couple years of the Indians front office and even the coaching staff wanting to get him on the roster.

The offseason will see Straw have a chance to become the best defensive outfielder on the roster.

At the plate he's not played so bad either, hitting .281 with two homers and nine runs batted in.

Can Straw stay at this level or will he take a step back, part of the reason the Astros were willing to trade him?

Only time will tell, but he's off to a great start.

3. Cal Quantrill Pitcher

Year one as a starter for Quantrill was so unexpected that it's hard to think how he can duplicate it in 2022?

He's 4-2 with a 2.93 ERA thus far, but has been solid in making the leap from the pen to the starter role.

The month of August saw Quantrill take on a role of dominance, probably earning a spot in the rotation in 2021.

Going back to Quantrill when he was in the pen, he sported an ERA of 1.88 ERA in 18 appearances.

He struck out 22, walked 12 and allowed six earned runs in 28 2/3 innings.

“He had an incredible offseason and he put in a ton of work coming into spring training," GM and team president Chris Antonetti said.

"Unfortunately it didn’t immediately translate into games. But he set the foundation for the success he’s having right now with a great winter."

4. Emmanuel Clase Reliever

The Indians writing on the wall for the future when it comes to their bullpen could have been settled when the team sent James Karinchak to the minors in a move that opened the door for Clase.

Clase has had some moments of struggle this past offseason, but settled down and to date is 3-5 with a 1.44 ERA with 19 saves in 56.1 innings pitched.

His scoreless streak is up to 20.1IP, covering his last 20 outings since July 17th.

As for Karinchak, he's gone from being one of the best power relievers in the American League to the minors in a span of six weeks.

He was 6-2 and had a 2.52 ERA, with 68 strikeouts in 39 1/3 innings over 41 games at the All-Star break.

Not a good way to keep your job, but one that the team can be excited about in seeing how the closer deal plays out in training camp.

5. Amed Rosario Shortstop

If you would have predicted that Amed Rosario, hitting .290, would have a batting average about 70 points higer than Francisco Lindor, than most would have told you that you hadn't watched much baseball.

Instead Rosario has looked excellent in the second half of the year, and back on Tuesday he went 5-for-5 with a pair of homers, numbers nine and 10.

There was quite a bit of panic when the team dealt Lindor and pitcher Carlos Carrasco, but so far sadly the two Indians players dealt to the Mets have been not up to potential.

The team though could have fallen into their shortstop of the future in Rosario, and time this offseason will tell.