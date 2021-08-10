Indians Behind the Dream – Justin Garza

The Cleveland Indians have the youngest team in baseball. I am showcasing each of these player’s journeys in a series called “Behind the Dream.”

To start the series, I have chosen Justin Garza. Each week will be another player’s story in no particular order.

Due to the absence of Minor League play in 2020 many fans are not familiar with the guys who’ve joined the Tribe. I feel that often times we see a new young face in the roster and don’t know enough about how they got there.

The grind to get to the Major League’s is difficult. Each player’s story is unique.

The move:

Garza made his Major League debut for the Indians on June 27, 2021. The right-hander had a solid debut. He pitched 2.2 innings allowing one run and striking out three. Garza showed poise during his debut considering the game situation entered. He came into the game with two men on base and having to face Josh Donaldson and Nelson Cruz.

The Indians lost the game to the Twins however Garza provided a much needed relief role. Aaron Civale endured his finger injury as Garza was called up on June 24, 2021. Skipper Terry Francona had this to say about Garza when he joined the 40-man roster:

"He was actually pitching in kind of long relief in Triple-A and really doing a good job," Francona said. "I mean, getting everybody out, was throwing mid-90s, got a cutter, got all the pitches. Not the biggest physical guy but can field his position, quick to the plate. He put himself in a position where you tell young guys, ‘Hey man, put yourself in a position, you never know what’s gonna happen.’ Well, it happened.”

Cleveland optioned the 27-year-old back to Triple-A on July 21, 2021 and he was recalled for a second time on July 31, 2021.

Garza earned his first MLB win that day against the Chicago White Sox. He came in on relief in the 5th inning and held the White Sox scoreless for two innings.

The journey:

Garza attended Cal State Fullerton after being drafted by Cleveland out of High School in 2012. He was drafted again in 2015 after reconstructive right elbow surgery during his junior season at CSF.

The right-hander earned 2nd team all-American in 2013 at CSF and was a member of the 2014 Collegiate National Team.

As a freshman, Garza was one of the most dominant pitchers in the country. He finished the 201 season with a 12-0 record over 16 starts.

The award he piled up that year included: ABCA Rawlings All-American (second team), ABCA/Rawlings all-West Region, Baseball America All-American (second team), Baseball America Freshman All-American (first team), Louisville Slugger All-American (second team), Louisville Slugger Freshman All-American, NCBWA All-American (second team), NCBWA Freshman All-American, Fullerton Regional MVP, Big West Pitcher of the Year, Big West Conference First Team.

In 2014, he became the fourth pitcher in the history of CSF to throw a no-hitter. As of date, Garza is still just one of five Titans to throw a no-hitter. During that outing, he fanned a career-high 12 batters. He ended the 2014 season with a 5-4 record and a 3.22 ERA.

When Cleveland selected his contract from Triple-A Columbus on June 24, 2021, he became the 70th CSF Titan to make it to The Show.

Garza didn’t pitch in the minors in 2020 due to the pandemic. He started 2021 at AA and moved to Triple-A. He then went on to pitch tremendously for the Columbus Clippers. Garza worked out of the pen though he was a former starter. The transition to a reliever had been seamless for him in Triple-A.

He carried a 0.44 ERA and a fast ball in the mid-90s. His sinker rates as his best overall pitch. When he was called up his stats (combined with Akron/Columbus) were 1 win 0.42 ERA over 13 relief outings. Garza pitched 21.1 innings with six hits, one earned run, 12 walks and 29 strikeouts.

Garza had a hard fought eight years in the minors and found himself at the MLB level for a short period. He has the stuff to produce at the higher level and I think we’ll see more of him.

In his short stint with the Indians, he pitched in five games. Garza carries a 2.31 ERA over 11.2 innings pitched. He allowed six hits and gave up three runs over that span while striking out eight.