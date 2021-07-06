Indians Behind The Dream - Major League Host Family

The journey to the major leagues for young players primarily goes through the minors. Only 23 drafted players have made the jump to The Show straight from the MLB draft. The guys often spend several years developing in the minors before reaching the majors after being drafted.

The Cleveland Indians farm system consists of Single-A Lynchburg Hillcats, Advanced Single-A Lake County Captains, Double-A Akron Rubber Ducks, and Triple-A Columbus Clippers.

Prior to 2021 and the introduction of the MLB Draft League, the Mahoning Valley Scrappers were part of the Indians’ farm system. The Scrappers were the only affiliate to have host families.

Since the Scrappers’ Inaugural season in 1999, families in the Mahoning Valley had the opportunity to host and provide a supportive atmosphere for Indians’ prospects.

The support system for the young players is imperative to their success. In this series of the “Behind the Dream” I am going to give insight into a host family’s experience.

The Stoneman family were longtime baseball fans who attended Scrappers games regularly with their two sons.

One night they were seated next to a host family who introduced them to the idea. They decided to give it a try and have hosted 16 boys of summer between 2013 and 2019.

They did not host in 2020 as there was not any minor league play due to COVID. As the Scrappers were eliminated as a short season team, they are no longer hosting.

Of the 16 players they hosted, three have made it to the majors, one was traded to another organization, a few were released and two retired from baseball. Currently six of these are in the Indians’ minor league system. Two now play with the Indians…Ernie Clement and Sam Hentges.

The Stoneman’s friends and family have often teased them saying there must be something in their water as they’ve had 3 of 16 make it to the majors.

Most of their ball players were college graduates who were drafted after graduation.

However, a few were drafted by the Indians straight out of high school. The Stonemens hosted draft picks ranging from number one picks through pick 35. The players were mostly pitchers, while one was an infielder, and one was a catcher.

In speaking with Denise Stoneman, she expressed how much this experience has meant to her and her family.

“We thoroughly enjoyed being a supportive family and providing a home-away-from home to these young men. We were blessed that the guys were not only extraordinary athletes but kind, personable young men.

“They were appreciative of all that we did and all that we provided in the short 3 months they stayed with us. When the players entered our home for the first time, I would always say their main focus should be to learn and develop as a player…and as a family we were there to help them with that objective.”

As a host family they often went above and beyond the host family “job description.” This included making breakfast, washing their clothes, and goody bags for their road trips. Each of these special touches gave the “host sons” a taste of home from the Stonemans. When the boys were playing at home they typically had to leave early in the morning to workout, practice or throw a bullpen. The family enjoyed hanging with the guys in the morning.

After the games they’d all return home where it was common for them to hash out the game and be supportive whether it was a good outing or a not-so-good one for the guys. It’s vital that the players have a supportive family and welcoming home to come back to after a long day at the field or long road trip.

Denise told me that “On off days Dave and Alex would often times take the players golfing or we’d go out for dinner or Handel’s ice cream.”

The Stonemans felt fortunate enough to meet the players’ families and girlfriends each summer as well.

They’ve maintained friendships with most families over the years. They had the pleasure of attending a few weddings as well. In addition, they’ve made three trips to Goodyear, Arizona showing support to their “host sons” at Spring Training.

The average person doesn’t always realize that the life of a minor leaguer isn’t always so glamorous. The fans also may not realize that the players don’t earn much during the few months of the season. This is why host families can be so important.

Denise stated “We never did things because we had to but because we wanted to! The experience was so positive for all involved including our young sons, who in 2013 were 12 and 9, and are now 20 and 17, respectively.”

The goal for any minor leaguer is to make it to the level where they can make a comfortable living doing a job they love. Over the years the Stonemans were often one of the first calls or texts when a former “host son” got promoted in the organization.

The family always followed their games and continue to do so. Many times, they would be at a Mahoning Valley Scrappers game watching a current “host son” and be following several other “host son’s” games on their phones. Denise said they we would “shoot texts after most outings just to let them know we followed their game and offer words of support.”

Since the Stonemans are no longer hosting they enjoy attending Lake County, Akron, Columbus, and Cleveland games to watch and support their players.

The grind and journey to the majors includes so many behind the scenes pieces. The talent and work ethic has to be there but outside support gives an added bonus.

The Stoneman family encompasses that support by what they’ve brought to these young men’s lives. They didn’t have to do it, they chose to. The impact they’ve made will likely carry a lifetime.

The family said it best “We would not trade those seven amazing and extremely rewarding summers for anything!”

Thank you, Denise, Dave, Alex, and Andrew Stoneman, for sharing a part of your experience with us. Thank you for showing us a side of the journey. Thank you for giving of yourselves to support these young men as they focus on their dream.