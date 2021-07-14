Indians Selected Left-Handed Pitcher Doug Nikhazy with the 58th Pick of the Draft

With the 58th pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, the Cleveland Indians selected left-handed pitcher Doug Nikhazy out of Ole Miss.

Nikhazy, a political science major, comes in at 6’0’’ and 205 pounds. In 2021, the left-hander had a 2.45 earned run average, 12 wins compared to only two losses in 16 total appearances. This in a total of 92 innings pitched.

The southpaw is able to get the best of hitters with a fastball that reaches the 92 mph range. Furthermore, a curveball, cutter and changeup make this pitcher extremely hard to hit. Nikhazy’s stock became more noticeable as the season went on because of the lights-out performance each outing.

Certainly, the Indians are hoping to get the most out of this pick. That is more than knowledge on future presidents.

Eventually, Nikhazy could become a starter for the Indians and help the club win a plethora of games either as a member of the starting rotation or the bullpen. That remains to be seen.

In the first round, the Indians selected right-handed pitcher Gavin Williams at 23rd overall. This pick at 58 is just another addition to help the staff in the future.

The Indians appear to be targeting pitchers in the draft this year. It is an attempt to solidify a rotation that definitely needs help in the future.