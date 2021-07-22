This Young Cleveland Indians Pitching Staff and Potential It Brings

The Cleveland Indians have a plethora of young starters that make up this year’s rotation for the Tribe. A team currently 8.5 games back in the American League Central Division and 4.5 games behind in the AL Wild Card chase.

An issue the Indians have in regards to the young starters is injuries. Both RHP Shane Bieber and RHP Aaron Civale sit on the 10-day injured list.

Not one pitcher within the starting rotation was born before May of 1995. That makes nobody over the age of 26. The oldest average age of a team is the Washington Nationals at 31.2 years old. The youngest is the Arizona Diamondbacks at 28.8.

The Indians average 26.1 years old as a for the pitchers’ age. The Tribe is the eight-youngest staff in the entire league.

Let’s go from youngest to oldest from youngest in regards to staff analysis.

RHP Triston McKenzie is the youngest pitcher on the staff born in 1997. Turning 24 in a few weeks, this right hander was just recalled for a spot-start not too long ago. The right-hander owns a 5.47 ERA through

49.1 innings in the major leagues this year.

RHP Eli Morgan was born just a few months before J.C. Mejia in 1996. Thus far in a small sample size, Morgan has struggled with the big league club. In 26.1 innings pitched, the right hander has a 1-3 record through six starts. Mejia is much worse with a 1-5 record, 7.53 ERA and this coming in 34.5 innings pitched and eight total starts.

The remaining four starters were born in 1995. This being RHP Zach Plesac, LHP Cal Quantrill, RHP Aaron Civale and RHP Shane Bieber.

Plesac is 5-3 with a 4.19 ERA in 62.8 innings pitched throughout 12 starts. Quantrill is the only left-hander in the rotation. While the lefty has appeared in 27 games, only nine of those have been starts accumulating a total of 66.2 innings, a 4.05 ERA and a 2-2 record.

Bieber is the name everyone knows as a former Cy Young Award winner. Currently, in 14 starts, the star has an ERA of 3.28 and a 7-4 record. Last but certainly not least is Civale. In 15 starts, the right hander

has a 10-2 record, 3.32 ERA in 97.2 innings pitched.

The team with the best combined ERA is the Los Angeles Dodgers at a whopping 3.18. The Indians themselves are ranked 19th in the league with a 4.37 combined ERA. That can certainly be improved throughout the remainder of the season.

There is definitely a bright future for a staff filled will young players that carry so much potential for many years of success and improvement. It’s just a matter of making it happen with assistance from the offense and defense, too.