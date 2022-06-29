Assessing Mariners' Trade For Carlos Santana
The Mariners swung a noteworthy trade on Monday, acquiring veteran first baseman/designated hitter Carlos Santana and cash from the Royals for right-handed pitchers Wyatt Mills and William Fleming.
Santana, 36, will be a free agent after the 2022 season and is currently hitting .216/.349/.341 with four home runs, 21 RBI and a higher walk rate (17 percent) than his strikeout rate (13.2 percent). Most notably, in the month of June, he's slashing .357/.478/.554 with a 198 wRC+.
Watch the video above as Ty Dane Gonzalez and Colby Patnode recap the deal and discuss what they like and don't like about it for Seattle.
