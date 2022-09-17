How Could Mariners Replace Eugenio Suárez?

After an exhilarating week of exciting wins and milestones, the Mariners took the road to take on the Angels. On top of a frustrating 8-7 defeat, the team also lost one of its most consistent presences in the lineup in Eugenio Suárez.

If his reaction on Friday night was any indication, Suárez is likely heading to the injured list with some form of hand injury. That would be a difficult blow for the Mariners.

Nevertheless, they have no time to waste. They are closing in on a playoff spot and need to continue pushing forward.

If IL time is needed for Suárez, the Mariners have a few options to try to replace him. Jake Lamb has mostly played third base throughout his career, and has a very good track record against right-handed pitchers.

Abraham Toro has shown flashes of power and ability all year long, but he just hasn’t shown the ability to find any sort of consistency. Toro has the ability to play all over the infield, with third base being his natural position.

Dylan Moore started a rehab assignment down in Triple-A Tacoma on Friday night. Moore can play everywhere on the field, and would be a good option against left-handed pitchers as long as he recovers from his oblique injury well.

Seattle also has veteran Jonathan Villar, who can play anywhere in the infield, and Mason McCoy down in Tacoma. But no matter the choice, the Mariners are significantly downgrading.

For now, manager Scott Servais and company will have their fingers crossed for some good news.