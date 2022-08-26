Skip to main content

Julio Rodríguez, Mariners Ink Massive Long-Term Extension

Julio Rodríguez is one of the best young stars in baseball and just got paid like it, landing a 14-year extension with the Mariners on Friday.

It is Ichiro’s weekend in Seattle, but a young superstar just stole the spotlight. Jeff Passan of ESPN dropped a bomb Friday morning, announcing star outfielder Julio Rodríguez would be signing a massive long-term extension to stay in the Pacific Northwest.

As one of the game’s brightest young stars, Rodríguez burst onto the scene this year in what will likely prove to be a Rookie of the Year campaign. The Mariners and their 21-year old centerfielder were a match made in heaven, looking to fill the young star void they have not had since, well, Alex Rodriguez. 

According to Passan, the deal will be for 14 years and earn the 2022 All-Star selection $210 million guaranteed. The deal is incentive- and option-laden, however, and can eventually be worth up to $450 million.

This is a massive win for both Seattle and Rodríguez, giving him financial security and the ability to chase down one of the biggest contracts in sports history. The Mariners lock down perhaps the biggest piece of their core moving forward at ultimately a far lower price point than what he would make if were able to hit the open market today.

This extension signifies a few things for the Mariners. They have now shown they are willing to spend big on their roster, and they believe in Rodríguez as a person and as a player enough to make him the face of the franchise.

The young superstar has a chance to be the face of Seattle sports and will aim to spearhead an organizational turnaround for one of MLB's least accomplished franchises.

