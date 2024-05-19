Gameday Preview: Mariners Look to Take Series From Orioles, Lineups Released
The Seattle Mariners delivered one of their most impressive wins of the season on Saturday night, beating the Baltimore Orioles, 4-3, at Camden Yards. They'll go for the series win against the O's on Sunday afternoon with first pitch set for 10:35 a.m. PT. As we do before every game, here's all you need to know:
1) About Last Night: The Mariners overcame a 2-0 deficit in the seventh inning to win the game, 4-3. Seattle tied it at 2-2 in the seventh on an RBI groundout by Mitch Haniger and a double by Ty France. They took the lead for good in the eighth on a double by Cal Raleigh and a double by Dylan Moore. Luis Castillo took a no decision despite delivering another quality start. Ryne Stanek got the win and Andres Munoz the save. You can read our full recap here.
2) The Records: The Mariners enter the game at 25-21 overall. They lead the American League West by 1.5 games over the Texas Rangers and 5.0 over the Houston Astros. After last night's loss, the O's are now 28-15. They trail the New York Yankees in the American League East by 2.0 games.
3) Home vs. Road: The Mariners enter the game at 10-11 on the road this season, and they are 11-13 against teams over .500. Baltimore is 16-10 at home and has gone 12-6 against teams over .500.
4) The Pitching Matchup: George Kirby pitches for the Mariners against former National League Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes. Kirby is 4-3 with a 3.58 ERA while Burnes is 3-2 with a 2.68.
Kirby went 7.0 strong innings his last time out against the Royals, striking out six and getting the win. Burnes got a no-decision against the Blue Jays in his last start. He threw 6.0 innings and gave up one earned run.
5) The Lineups: For the M's: Rojas (2B, Rodriguez (CF), Raleigh (DH), Raley (1B), Haniger (RF), Canzone (LF), Moore (SS), Urias (3B), Zavala C
6) News and Notes: With his eighth-inning double on Saturday, Cal Raleigh now leads baseball in go-ahead RBI in the seventh inning or later with four.
7) What to Watch For: Daniel Kramer of MLB.com is reporting that Jonatan Clase has a locker with the team in Baltimore. That could signal that Jorge Polanco is headed to the injured list, which the team has been trying to avoid.