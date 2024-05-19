Inside The Mariners

Gameday Preview: Mariners Look to Take Series From Orioles, Lineups Released

The Seattle Mariners beat the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday night, 4-3, at Camden Yards and will go for the series win on Sunday afternoon. Here's everything you need to know, including the pitching matchups and lineups, ahead of the game.

Brady Farkas

May 13, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners starter George Kirby (68) delivers a pitch
May 13, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners starter George Kirby (68) delivers a pitch / Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
The Seattle Mariners delivered one of their most impressive wins of the season on Saturday night, beating the Baltimore Orioles, 4-3, at Camden Yards. They'll go for the series win against the O's on Sunday afternoon with first pitch set for 10:35 a.m. PT. As we do before every game, here's all you need to know:

1) About Last Night: The Mariners overcame a 2-0 deficit in the seventh inning to win the game, 4-3. Seattle tied it at 2-2 in the seventh on an RBI groundout by Mitch Haniger and a double by Ty France. They took the lead for good in the eighth on a double by Cal Raleigh and a double by Dylan Moore. Luis Castillo took a no decision despite delivering another quality start. Ryne Stanek got the win and Andres Munoz the save. You can read our full recap here.

2) The Records: The Mariners enter the game at 25-21 overall. They lead the American League West by 1.5 games over the Texas Rangers and 5.0 over the Houston Astros. After last night's loss, the O's are now 28-15. They trail the New York Yankees in the American League East by 2.0 games.

3) Home vs. Road: The Mariners enter the game at 10-11 on the road this season, and they are 11-13 against teams over .500. Baltimore is 16-10 at home and has gone 12-6 against teams over .500.

4) The Pitching Matchup: George Kirby pitches for the Mariners against former National League Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes. Kirby is 4-3 with a 3.58 ERA while Burnes is 3-2 with a 2.68.

Kirby went 7.0 strong innings his last time out against the Royals, striking out six and getting the win. Burnes got a no-decision against the Blue Jays in his last start. He threw 6.0 innings and gave up one earned run.

5) The Lineups: For the M's: Rojas (2B, Rodriguez (CF), Raleigh (DH), Raley (1B), Haniger (RF), Canzone (LF), Moore (SS), Urias (3B), Zavala C

6) News and Notes: With his eighth-inning double on Saturday, Cal Raleigh now leads baseball in go-ahead RBI in the seventh inning or later with four.

7) What to Watch For: Daniel Kramer of MLB.com is reporting that Jonatan Clase has a locker with the team in Baltimore. That could signal that Jorge Polanco is headed to the injured list, which the team has been trying to avoid.

