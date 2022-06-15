WATCH: Eugenio Suárez Gives Mariners Lead With Two-Run Shot vs. Twins

SEATTLE — Entering the fourth inning of Tuesday night's game, the Mariners had failed to record a hit against Twins starter Joe Ryan.

That was quickly rectified when centerfielder Julio Rodríguez worked a one-out double down the left field line—his 10th of the year. Seattle wouldn't have to wait too long to get its second hit of the night either as third baseman Eugenio Suárez deposited an 88.9 MPH fastball from Ryan over the sign in Edgar's Cantina.

The two-run blast traveled 383 feet and registered an exit velocity of 101.6 MPH, giving the Mariners a 2-0 lead and Suárez his 12th home run of the season.

Watch it below:

