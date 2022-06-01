With Win on Wednesday, Mariners Can Accomplish Something They've Only Done Once This Year

After shutting out the Orioles by a score of 10-0 on Tuesday night, the Mariners are on the verge of doing something they haven't accomplished in well over a month.

If Seattle manages to win one of its next two games in Baltimore, it will secure back-to-back series victories for just the second time all season. The first time it reached that milestone was all the way back on April 20, when the team won four of six against the Astros and Rangers at T-Mobile Park. It also added a third consecutive series win with a subsequent sweep of the Royals from April 22-24.

Since then, the Mariners have won just two series in total: one against the Mets in mid May, and the other against the Astros this past weekend. In all, they have gone 11-22 since April 25 and currently sit fourth in the AL West standings at an overall record of 21-28.

Winners of four of their last seven, the M's will send out their top starting pitcher, left-hander Robbie Ray, to face the Orioles on Wednesday night. Ray has gotten off to a slow start after signing a five-year, $115 million contract with Seattle in late November, but in each of his last three starts, he has generated over 20 swings and misses and continues to show a better feel for his slider.

The Mariners will also hope to get outfielder/designated hitter Kyle Lewis back in the lineup, though his status remains up in the air as the team evaluates him for a concussion. Since his return on May 24, Seattle has scored five or more runs in all but two games.

To dig themselves out of the hole they've created with their recent struggles, the Mariners will have to start rattling off multiple series victories. A win on Wednesday or Thursday would be a good step in the right direction.