Gameday Preview: M's Open Up Tough 4-Game Series Against New York Yankees
The Seattle Mariners open up a difficult four-game series on Monday night against the New York Yankees in the Bronx. The M's just lost two of three against the Baltimore Orioles while the Yankees own the best record in the American League and are fresh off a series sweep of the Chicago White Sox.
As we do before every game, here is what you need to know ahead of the 4:05 p.m. PT start:
1. About Last Night
The Mariners lost 6-3 to the Orioles 6-3 in the series finale in Baltimore. Luis Urias had a solid day, bringing in two runs and Luke Raley went 3-for-4 as he pushes towards everyday playing time. However, George Kirby surrendered five runs over six innings to take the loss. The Orioles have one of the most relentless lineups in baseball and the Yankees won't be much different tonight.
2. The Records
The Mariners enter this game at 25-22 and in first place in the American League West. They lead the Texas Rangers by 1.5 games and the Houston Astros by 4.0. As for the Yankees, they own the best record in the American League at 33-15. They lead Baltimore by 2.0 games in the American League East.
3. Home vs. Road
The Mariners enter this game at 10-12 on the road and 11-14 against teams over .500. The Yankees are 16-6 at home and 15-7 against teams over .500.
4. The Pitching Matchup
Logan Gilbert pitches for the Mariners against right-hander Marcus Stroman. Gilbert is 3-2 with a 3.07 ERA while Stroman is 3-2 with a 3.33 ERA. Given the Mariners problems with strikeouts, this feels like the M's best chance in this series to make consistent contact. Stroman gets a lot of ground balls, but he's only fanned 42 batters in 48.2 innings.
Stroman got the win in his last time out, throwing 6.0 innings against the Twins. He surrendred just two hits and no earned runs. Gilbert went 6.2 innings against the Royals, taking the loss. He allowed three earned runs and struck out seven.
5. News and Notes
Julio Rodriguez has a seven-game hitting streak with five multi-hit games over that time... Aaron Judge has been absolutely raking lately for New York, hitting .500 over his last seven games with four homers.
6. What to Watch For
JP Crawford has made the trip to New York and should be activated from the injured list any day now.
We'll update this story again as lineups become available!
