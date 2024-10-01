A Guide to All the Former Seattle Mariners in the 2024 Playoffs
The Seattle Mariners went 85-77 this year and ended up missing the playoffs by just 1.0 game for the second straight season. With that, the M's have now missed the playoffs in 22 of the last 23 seasons.
But even though the Mariners won't be playing in October, there are several Mariners connections to these playoffs that you can proudly follow along with:
Detroit Tigers (American League wild card): The Tigers have one former Mariner in the form of reliever Will Vest. A former Rule-5 draft selection, the 29-year-old played with the Mariners in 2021. He went 1-0 with a 6.17 ERA in 32 games before ultimately being let go.
With Detroit, he's gone 8-8 over the last three years and owns a 3.27.
Beyond Vest, Joey Cora is one of the coaches on the Tigers staff. He was a prominent part of the 1990s Mariners teams that got to the playoffs, including the "Refuse to Lose" team of 1995.
Kansas City Royals (American League wild card): The Royals have just one player connection to the M's and that's Adam Frazier. Brought in 2022 to help the second base rotation in the wake of losing Robinson Cano, he struggled to a .238 average. But he was part of the drought-breaking team and helped the M's beat the Toronto Blue Jays in the wild card round of the playoffs that year.
Baltimore Orioles: (American League wild card): None.
Houston Astros (American League West champs: None.
Cleveland Guardians (American League Central champs): None.
New York Yankees (American League East champs:) Reliever Luke Weaver spent a very small portion of the 2023 season in Seattle. He's become a bona fide stud in the back end of the Yankees bullpen, even serving as a closer down the stretch. Nestor Cortes also spent a small time with Seattle in 2020, though he is now injured for New York.
New York Mets (National League wild card): The Mets feature several former Mariners including closer Edwin Diaz, reliever Ryne Stanek, outfielder Jesse Winker and catcher Luis Torrens.
Diaz was an All-Star with Seattle who saved 57 games for the team back in 2018. The Mariners traded him to New York in 2019 for Jarred Kelenic, Jay Bruce and others. Winker was also a part of the 2022 drought-busting team, though he was injured for the playoff run.
Milwaukee Brewers (National League Central champs): The Brewers feature versatile player Jake Bauers, who spent some time with the Mariners in 2021. He played 72 games for Seattle, hitting .220.
San Diego Padres (National League wild card): None
Atlanta Braves (National League wild card): Jarred Kelenic. The centerpiece of the Edwin Diaz trade in 2019, Kelenic spent parts of three seasons with the Mariners. Though immensely talented, he never really put it together in Seattle, hitting .204 in those seasons.
Philadelphia Phillies (National League East champs): Taijuan Walker was a two-time Mariner who came up with the organization before coming back in 2020. With Seattle, he went 24-24 with a 4.17 ERA.
Los Angeles Dodgers (National League West champs): Chris Taylor came up with the Mariners while Teoscar Hernandez spent 2023 with Seattle. He left in free agency for LA this past offseason and hit 33 homers alongside Shohei Ohtani
