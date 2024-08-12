AL West Race Tracker (Aug 12.): Mariners and Astros Remain in Tie Entering Monday
The Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros enter play on Monday deadlocked in the American League West. As Seattle tries to win its first American League West title since 2001, we'll keep you updated on everything you need to know about the divisional race, with emphasis on Houston. However, the Texas Rangers remain in pseudo-shouting distance at 7.5 games, so we'll make note of them as well.
What happened on Sunday:
SEATTLE: The Mariners completed one of their best series of the season with a 12-1 win over the New York Mets at T-Mobile Park. The M's swept the Mets and have now won four consecutive games to move to 63-56. Cal Raleigh homered twice and Luis Castilo delivered another six-inning gem. The Mariners allowed just one run for the series. Our Mariners on SI beat writer Teren Kowatsch was there, and you can read a more-full summary of action by CLICKING HERE:
HOUSTON: The Astros also earned a sweep this weekend, dismantling the Boston Red Sox on Sunday by a score of 10-2. The big blast in this one was a three-run homer from Alex Bregman. Yordan Alvarez hit a home run as well, which backed a solid pitching performance from Hunter Brown.
TEXAS: The Rangers were beaten by the New York Yankees, 8-7, at Yankee Stadium. Juan Soto hit two home runs and Aaron Judge hit one also.
AL West standings in real time
Here are the standings in the American League West after Sunday's action. The Mariners have 43 regular season games remaining, the Astros 45.
Team
Record
Games Back
Astros
62-55
--
Mariners
63-56
--
Rangers
55-63
7.5
Monday's scheduled action
SEATTLE: The Mariners will be off. They'll travel Eastward to take on the Detroit Tigers for a new series beginning Tuesday afternoon. The Tigers just took two-of-three from the Mariners in Seattle, so the M's will look re-pay the favor.
HOUSTON: The Astros will begin a new series on Monday night with the Tampa Bay Rays in Tampa. Left-hander Framber Valdez, who carried a no-hitter into the ninth inning of his last start, gets the ball against Taj Bradley. Valdez is 11-5 with a 3.46 ERA while Bradley is 6-6 with a 3.07.
TEXAS: The Rangers will be in Boston to take on the Red Sox. The two teams just met in Arlington, with the Red Sox making two-out-of-three. Tyler Mahle (0-1, 1.80 ERA) pitches for Texas against Brayan Bello (10-5, 5.16).
What's left on the season?
SEATTLE: at Detroit Aug. 13-15, at Pittsburgh Aug. 16-18, at Los Angeles Dodgers Aug. 19-21. Home vs. San Francisco Aug. 23-25, Home vs. Tampa Bay Aug. 26-28, at Los Angeles Angels Aug. 30-Sept. 1, at Oakland Sept. 2-5, at St. Louis Sept. 6-8, home vs. San Diego Sept. 10-11, home vs. Texas Sept 12-15; home vs. New York Yankees Sept. 17-19, at Texas Sept. 20-22, at Houston Sept. 23-25, home vs. Oakland Sept. 27-29.
HOUSTON: at Tampa Bay Aug. 12-14, home vs. Chicago White Sox Aug. 16-18, home vs. Boston Aug 19-21, at Baltimore Aug. 22-25, at Philadelphia Aug. 26-28, home vs. Kansas City Aug. 29-Sept. 1, at Cincinnati Sept. 2-5, home vs. Arizona Sept. 6-8, home vs. Oakland Sept. 10-12, at Los Angeles Angels Sept. 13-15, at San Diego Sept. 16-18, home vs. Los Angeles Angels Sept. 19-22, home vs. Seattle Sept. 23-25, at Cleveland Sept. 27-29.
TEXAS: at Boston Aug. 12-14, home vs. Minnesota Aug. 15-18, home vs. Pittsburgh Aug. 19-21, at Cleveland Aug. 23-25, at Chicago White Sox Aug. 27-29, home vs. Oakland Aug. 30-Sept. 1, home vs. New York Yankees Sept. 2-4, home vs. Los Angeles Angels Sept. 5-8, at Arizona Sept. 10-11, at Seattle Sept. 12-15, home vs. Toronto Sept. 17-19, home vs. Seattle Sept. 20-22, at Oakland Sept. 24-26, at Los Angeles Angels Sept. 27-29.
