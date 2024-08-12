AL West Race Tracker (Aug 13.): Mariners Fall Just Behind Astros on Off-Day
The Seattle Mariners enter play on Tuesday at 0.5 games back in the American League West race. The M's went into the day in a virtual tie with the Houston Astros, but the Astros played - and won - on Monday night. As we do every day, here's what you need to know about the divisional race at this point.
What happened on Monday:
SEATTLE: The Mariners were off for a travel day as they head to Detroit to take on The Tigers. They completed a weekend sweep of the New York Mets on Sunday and you can read more about that day's game from our own Teren Kowatsch by CLICKING HERE:
HOUSTON: The Astros beat the Tampa Bay Rays, 6-1, at Tropicana Field to take the divisional lead back. Starting pitcher Framber Valdez went 5.2 innings for the win and Alex Bregman and Yainer Diaz each provided home runs.
TEXAS: The Rangers were beaten by the Boston Red Sox, 5-4, in extra-innings. They fell to 8.5 games back in the division and are just about out of it.
AL West standings in real time
Here are the standings in the American League West after Monday's action. The Mariners have 43 regular season games remaining, the Astros 44.
Team
Record
Games Back
Astros
63-55
--
Mariners
63-56
0.5
Rangers
55-64
8.5
Tuesday's scheduled action
SEATTLE: The Mariners will be back in action in Detroit, looking to avenge a series loss to the Tigers from last week. George Kirby will be back on the mound after having lost to Detroit last week. He'll be opposed by Tigers' ace Tarik Skubal, who is 13-4 with a 2.57 ERA.
HOUSTON: The Astros will take on the Rays again with first pitch at 3:50 p.m. PT. Yusei Kikuchi pitches for Houston (5-9, 4.62 ERA) while Shane Baz (0-1, 4.30 ERA) goes for Tampa.
TEXAS: The Rangers will be in Boston to take on the Red Sox again. First pitch is 4:10 p.m. PT. Jose Urena (3-7, 3.74 ERA) pitches for Texas while Kutter Crawford (7-9, 4.11) goes for Boston.
What's left on the season?
SEATTLE: at Detroit Aug. 13-15, at Pittsburgh Aug. 16-18, at Los Angeles Dodgers Aug. 19-21. Home vs. San Francisco Aug. 23-25, Home vs. Tampa Bay Aug. 26-28, at Los Angeles Angels Aug. 30-Sept. 1, at Oakland Sept. 2-5, at St. Louis Sept. 6-8, home vs. San Diego Sept. 10-11, home vs. Texas Sept 12-15; home vs. New York Yankees Sept. 17-19, at Texas Sept. 20-22, at Houston Sept. 23-25, home vs. Oakland Sept. 27-29.
HOUSTON: at Tampa Bay Aug. 12-14, home vs. Chicago White Sox Aug. 16-18, home vs. Boston Aug 19-21, at Baltimore Aug. 22-25, at Philadelphia Aug. 26-28, home vs. Kansas City Aug. 29-Sept. 1, at Cincinnati Sept. 2-5, home vs. Arizona Sept. 6-8, home vs. Oakland Sept. 10-12, at Los Angeles Angels Sept. 13-15, at San Diego Sept. 16-18, home vs. Los Angeles Angels Sept. 19-22, home vs. Seattle Sept. 23-25, at Cleveland Sept. 27-29.
TEXAS: at Boston Aug. 12-14, home vs. Minnesota Aug. 15-18, home vs. Pittsburgh Aug. 19-21, at Cleveland Aug. 23-25, at Chicago White Sox Aug. 27-29, home vs. Oakland Aug. 30-Sept. 1, home vs. New York Yankees Sept. 2-4, home vs. Los Angeles Angels Sept. 5-8, at Arizona Sept. 10-11, at Seattle Sept. 12-15, home vs. Toronto Sept. 17-19, home vs. Seattle Sept. 20-22, at Oakland Sept. 24-26, at Los Angeles Angels Sept. 27-29.
