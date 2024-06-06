Another Mariners' Reliever Took a Good Step Forward in Injury Rehab on Thursday
It wasn't just closer Andres Munoz taking a positive step in his return from injury on Thursday for the Seattle Mariners, it was also reliever Gregory Santos.
Munoz has battled a back issue for the last few days but was seen throwing on the field pre-game in Oakland. He could be an option for the team this weekend in Kansas City as he remains on the 26-man roster.
Santos was throwing a mound session before the game, his second one in this series. He's been out all season with a lat injury and figures to hopefully head out on a rehab assignment soon. The team has said they hope to get him back in July, though it's not clear exactly when in July.
Per Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710:
Santos throwing from the mound again in Oakland. Ball comes out easy. Was up to 95 in his last session.
The 24-year-old Santos was acquired this past offseason in a trade with the Chicago White Sox that was centered around reliever Prelander Berroa and Zach DeLoach.
Possessing elite stuff, he made his debut in 2021 with the San Francisco Giants and ascended into the closer's role for the White Sox late last season. He struck out 66 batters in 66.1 innings in 2023.
The Mariners had hoped that he would pair with Munoz and Matt Brash to make an elite late-game trio, but Brash is out for the season with Tommy John surgery and Santos hasn't pitched yet.
However, if and when he does make his debut, he should lengthen the bullpen in a very positive way for manager Scott Servais.
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Brady on "X" @wdevradiobrady
RELATED MARINERS CONTENT
1) Julio Rodriguez makes team history with home run on Wednesday
2) Why don't some fans want to trade top prospects for offensive help?