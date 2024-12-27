Are the Seattle Mariners Interested in a Reunion with Teoscar Hernandez?
According to a recent report from Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Seattle Mariners could possibly be interested in a reunion with free agent slugger Teoscar Hernandez.
It seemed like Hernandez returning to the Los Angeles Dodgers was almost a foregone conclusion but no deal has happened yet, leaving the door open for other teams.
Outside of this report, Hernandez hasn't been connected to the Mariners this offseason given his price range, and he's still thought to be a target for the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox.
He flat told me “1,000 percent” he wanted to return to the Dodgers. And who wouldn’t? But the Red Sox and his old Jays (and possibly his old Mariners) are apparently giving him something to think about. A great bat and terrific clubhouse guy who should capitalize on his huge year in LA.
Let's simply look at this logically:
1) The Mariners need offense in the worst way and Hernandez would be a great addition to their lineup. He hit 26 homers for Seattle in 2023 and then was an All-Star for LA in 2024, helping lead them to a World Series title. He hit 33 homers and drove in 99.
2) Hernandez is thought to be looking for a deal in the four-year and $80 million range. At $20 million a year, that's basically the entire M's offseason budget. For that reason, a signing seems unlikely.
3) The Mariners need help at first base, second base and third base. They are set in the outfield with Randy Arozarena, Julio Rodriguez and Victor Robles. Unless they plan on trading Arozarena to open up some money, where exactly would Hernandez play?
Again, the offensive help is necessary, but this one seems a little farfetched beyond that.
