Big First Inning Dooms Mariners in Series Opener vs. Orioles
The Seattle Mariners were blown out in Game 1 of a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday night, 9-2, at Camden Yards in Baltimore.
The loss, which kicked off a 10-game road trip through the East Coast, dropped Seattle to 24-21 on the year. The M's remain in first place in the American League West.
Despite the final score, the game was actually more interesting than it appeared. The M's took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning on an RBI single by Mitch Garver but couldn't make the lead hold up, surrendering five runs in the bottom of the first inning.
In a rare occurrence, the M's pitching and defense let them down. Bryce Miller allowed four earned runs in the bottom of the first inning and Dylan Moore made a critical error to help open the floodgates.
The M's attempted to mount a comeback, as Moore hit a home run in the fifth inning to make it 5-2. They also threatened with two on and one out in the seventh inning, but Moore hit into an inning-ending double play.
Baltimore scored four times in the bottom of the seventh inning to expand the lead to the final margin.
On a positive note for Seattle, Luke Raley continued his production at the plate, going 1-for-4. He is now hitting .275. Julio Rodriguez also made a fabulous play, robbing Anthony Santander of a home run.
The M's and Orioles will play again on Saturday afternoon at 1:05 p.m. PT. Luis Castillo takes the ball for Seattle.