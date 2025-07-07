Boston Red Sox Outfielder Seemingly Takes Shot at Julio Rodriguez Over All-Star Game Snub
Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez earned his third All-Star appearance on Sunday afternoon, and Boston Red Sox outfielder Ceddanne Rafaela is evidently not happy about it.
Rafaela re-posted on "X," a post from @RedSoxMuse_ which compared the numbers of both players, with Rafaela having the edge in most key categories. Rafaela has been excellent since May 27, posting the third-highest Fangraphs WAR in the American League since that time.
While Rafaela has a right to be upset that he wasn't included, it's not really fair to take his frustration out on Rodriguez. First off, Javier Baez earned the fan vote, despite his 1.6 overall WAR. Second off, Steven Kwan (2.4, same as Rodriguez), also got in, but Rafaela didn't take any shots at him, Baez or the fans.
Furthermore, Rodriguez was voted in by his fellow players, something that Rafaela didn't get. We're unclear as to why that happened, but Rafaela's additional frustrations should, seemingly, be with his peers.
Regardless, Rafaela will have a chance to get into the game as an injury replacement. For instance, Alex Bregman was elected to the team but can't play. Perhaps Rafaela could slide into his spot as another Red Sox representative.
The Mariners have four All-Stars in the Midsummer Classic, as Cal Raleigh, Bryan Woo and Andres Munoz will join Rodriguez. The game will be played on July 15, with Raleigh also participating in the Home Run Derby on the 14th.
Seattle is off on Monday but will start a new series with the New York Yankees on Tuesday afternoon at 4:05 p.m. PT.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MOST RECENT PODCAST IS OUT: The Refuse to Lose podcast is on a July 4th holiday hiatus until Tuesday, July 8, but we invite you to listen to our most recent episode, featuring M's top prospect Colt Emerson. CLICK HERE:
RUNNING INTO RECORD BOOKS: Julio Rodriguez recorded his 100th career stolen base this week, putting himself in some elite M's history. CLICK HERE:
ROWDY FINDS NEW HOME: Rowdy Tellez, who hit 11 homers for the M's this season, has signed on with the Texas Rangers. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.