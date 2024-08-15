BREAKING: Mariners Leave Superstar Out of Lineup For Series Finale vs. Tigers
The Seattle Mariners enter play on Thursday looking to avoid getting swept by the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park.
Seattle was pounded 15-1 on Tuesday night and then lost a heartbreaking 3-2 affair on Wednesday night. As a result, the M's are now 2.5 games back of the Houston Astros in the American League West race. They are also 3.0 games back of the Kansas City Royals in the chase for the third and final wild card spot in the American League.
The lineup for Thursday's morning matinee contains multiple interesting angles, including that Julio Rodriguez is not playing. Rodriguez left Wednesday's game early with continued ankle problems, and though the team says they think he's fine, he clearly wasn't able to bounce back for the early afternoon affair.
Manager Scott Servais will roll with Victor Robles in CF, Jorge Polanco at 2B, Randy Arozarena in LF, Cal Raleigh at C, Luke Raley at 1B, Justin Turner at DH, Dom Canzone in RF, Dylan Moore at SS and Josh Rojas at 3B.
Bryce Miller will be on the mound.
In addition to Rodriguez, there's a few other things to notice here:
1) Turner is hitting sixth. When Turner was acquired at the trade deadline, he had typically been hitting fourth, but he's slotted down here.
2) Canzone is getting the start. It's his second start since coming off the injured list. He had two doubles on Sunday Night Baseball.
3) Moore remains the shortstop despite a nice little recent run from Leo Rivas, who had four RBI in the series against the Mets.
The Tigers will send right-hander Alec Faedo to the mound. He's 5-3 with a 3.62 ERA. First pitch is 10:10 a.m. PT.
