BREAKING: Seattle Mariners Pitcher Named All-Star Game Replacement
When Logan Gilbert was named to his first-ever All-Star Game on July 7, he almost immediately petitioned for teammate and reliever Andres Munoz to be named to the Midsummer Classic, too. It was unlikely — not because Munoz was undeserving, but because the roster by that point was all but decided.
But almost every single year there's room for replacements. Players opt out to take the extra few days to rest, or maybe the All-Star Game is too soon after a start for some pitchers. When Gilbert was named a probable start for Sunday's series finale against the Los Angeles Angels, people realized the American League needed a replacement pitcher.
"Oh, that would be awesome," Munoz said in a postgame interview with MLB.com's Daniel Kramer on Wednesday. "Obviously I want to go. But if (it's) not for me this year, I am OK with that. But if I go, that will be a dream come true."
Mariners fans immediately clamored for Munoz. On Friday, Munoz' dream came true. He was named an All-Star for the first time in his six years in the majors.
Munoz has proved himself one of the top relievers not only the AL, but the entire league.
In 37 games this season, Munoz is posting career-bests in ERA (1.45) and saves (15) and has a strikeout percentage of 30.4, according to Baseball Savant.
Six of Munoz' six saves this season have come with four or more outs to go — a league-best.
Munoz will be Seattle's lone representation in the All-Star Game, but will be the 23rd Mariners pitcher overall to be selected to the Midsummer Classic.
The All-Star Game begins 5 p.m. PST on July 16 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
