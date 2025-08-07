BREAKING: Seattle Mariners Red-Hot Slugger Leaves Game with Apparent Injury
Seattle Mariners first baseman Josh Naylor, off to a fantastic start with Seattle since being acquired just before the trade deadline, left Thursday's series finale against the Chicago White Sox.
While nothing has been confirmed as of this posting, Naylor appeared to experience some discomfort during his first at-bat against White Sox starter Shane Smith. He struck out in that at-bat, and appeared to wince in his second at-bat before grounding out to second.
He was replaced by veteran Donovan Solano in the top of the fourth inning.
Naylor, who was an All-Star in 2024 with the Cleveland Guardians, has hit three home runs and stolen 10 bases since joining the Mariners. He homered in each of the first two games of the series with Chicago, hitting a 450-foot blast in a win on Wednesday.
He and Eugenio Suarez have combined to remake the Mariners lineup over the last two weeks, with both players providing pop and energy.
We will keep you posted as we learn more about Naylor's condition moving forward.
Seattle entered play on Thursday at 62-53 and just two games back of the Houston Astros in the American League West. Seattle hasn't won the division since 2001. Beyond that, the M's are in the second wild card spot, one game ahead of the New York Yankees.
The Mariners will finish out the series with the White Sox and then welcome the Tampa Bay Rays to town for three games. It will be a big weekend, as Ichiro will have his No. 51 retired on Saturday.
