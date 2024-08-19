BREAKING: Seattle Mariners to Play in 2025 Little League Classic
The back half of the Seattle Mariners' 2024 season has been forgettable to this point, as the team has gone 20-30 over its last 50 games.
However, the 2025 season is already shaping up to be exciting as it was announced on Sunday that the Mariners will take part in the 2025 Little League Classic in Williamsport, Penn.
Per Adam Jude of the Seattle Times:
The Mariners will play the New York Mets in the 2025 MLB Little League Classic, MLB announced Sunday. (via @A_Jude)
The Little League Classic is one of the best events on the baseball calendar, with the big-league teams joining the little leaguers on the first Sunday of the Little League World Series. It's always great to see the major leaguers mingle with the little leaguers, making lifelong memories and sharing photos, tips, stories and pin trading.
Given that the Little League World Series features kids from around the world, several of the M's players will likely be popular with the little leaguers. In addition to American-born players that will resonate with young players from around the globe, the Mariners have several players, including Julio Rodriguez (Dominican Republic), Luis Castillo (Dominican Republic), Randy Arozarena (Cuba/Mexico), and Andres Munoz (Mexico) from various parts of the world that also will be in high demand from young players.
According to Jude, the game will be played on Aug. 17, 2025. This will mark the second year in a row that the Mariners have a Sunday Night Baseball Game. They also played the Mets just a week ago at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.