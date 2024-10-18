Cleveland Guardians Rookie Joins Seattle Mariners Legend in Baseball History with Home Run
The Cleveland Guardians beat the New York Yankees on Thursday night in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series. With the win, the Guardians now trail the Yankees 2-1 in the best-of-seven series, but they are still alive.
Cleveland is hoping to get to the World Series for the first time since 2016.
Game 3 was one of the best games we've seen in recent memory, complete with tons of twists-and-turns that saw the Guardians tie the game with two outs in the ninth inning on a home run by Jhonkensy Noel and win it on a walk-off by David Fry in the bottom of the tenth.
With his home run, Noel joined former Mariners star Raul Ibanez in some awesome baseball history.
Per Justin Havens of Underdog Fantasy:
Game-tying HR in the Bottom of 9th inning
ALCS History
Jhonkensy Noel (Game 3, 2024)
Raúl Ibañez (Game 1, 2012)
Boog Powell (Game 1, 1969)
Sure, Ibanez wasn't playing for the Mariners at the time of this blast, but he's still a huge part of M's history.
Ibanez spent 19 years in the big leagues with the Seattle Mariners, Kansas City Royals, Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Angels. He spent three different stints with the Mariners (1996-2000, 2004-2008 and 2013).
One of the most productive M's hitters of the last 30 years, he hit .279 in a Mariners uniform. He also popped 156 homers with Seattle and drove in 612 runs. He never made an All-Star team with the Mariners, but did reach the Midsummer Classic in 2009 with the Phillies at the age of 37. He also made the World Series with the Phillies in that same year.
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: