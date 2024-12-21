Could the Seattle Mariners End Up Bringing Back Veteran Jorge Polanco?
The question is simply this: How low does the price on Jorge Polanco have to go in order for the Seattle Mariners to get interested in bringing him back?
After a disappointing 2024 season, the M's declined the $12 million option on him. What is the number that they would be interested at? Is it $6 million? $3 million? We don't know, but there is a number, there has to be, even for the frugal Mariners.
The M's are in need of a second baseman after letting Polanco go. They've been connected to Korean infielder Hye-Seong Kim, but still feel like a longshot to actually land him. They have top prospect Cole Young waiting in the wings, so signing a stopgap option like Polanco could be a good way to not block him.
The M's have said they are comfortable utilizing Ryan Bliss and/or Dylan Moore at second base, but Polanco represents a greater upside than either of them, one would think.
Polanco hit .213 this past season and dealt with a serious knee injury that just required surgery. He's 31 years old and doesn't play great defense anymore. He was an All-Star in 2019 and hit 33 homers back in 2021, but he's been injured and regressing since then, so it's understandable why the team declined his option at that number, but with a healthy knee, there's a chance of him recapturing his old form.
It's just a matter of how the price has to go before the M's buy-in to the idea as well.
