Current Mariners Talk About M's Big Trade Acquisitions on Friday
The Seattle Mariners have struck big on the trade market this week, acquiring outfielder Randy Arozarena from the Tampa Bay Rays and reliever Yimi Garcia from the Toronto Blue Jays. The moves signify the M's commitment to this season and their willingness to chase their first American League West title since 2001.
They entered play on Friday at 53-51 and 1.0 game back in the division race. Arozarena is expected to join the team on Saturday while there's no word yet on Garcia's arrival.
The M's do have current players who know both players, with outfielder Luke Raley having played with Arozarena in Tampa Bay and current M's reliever Trent Thornton having played with Garcia in Toronto.
Before the game against the Chicago White Sox on Friday, Raley and Thornton spoke to Adam Jude of the Seattle Times about the acquisitions of both players.
Luke Raley absolutely raved about Randy Arozarena. They played together in Tampa last season, and Raley gave a strong endorsement when Jerry Dipoto called him before the trade yesterday.
Trent Thornton was similarly enthused about the trade for Yimi García. Called him one of nicest/best teammates he’s been around.
Arozarena is hitting just .211 this season but has hit much better since June 1. He has 15 homers this year and will immediately slot into the middle of the order.
Garcia is 3-0 with a 2.70 ERA. He'll be a free agent at the end of the year and has struck out 42 batters in 30.0 innings.
The fact that both players appear happy about these moves is a big deal as we discussed on a recent episode of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast. This team needed an infusion of energy and needed to know the front office had its back, and these moves appear to have accomplished both.
