Defending NLCS MVP Joins Former Seattle Mariners Prospect in Playoff History
The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the New York Yankees 4-2 on Saturday night in Game 2 of the World Series at Dodger Stadium.
With the win, the Dodgers are up 2-0 in the best-of-seven series. They are just two wins away from their first World Series title since the 2020 pandemic-shortened season.
In the Game 2 win, the versatile Tommy Edman hit a home run off Carlos Rodon to kick off the scoring for LA. With that homer, he joined former Mariners prospect Chris Taylor in playoff history.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Tommy Edman is the second player in postseason history to homer as both a SS and CF, joining teammate Chris Taylor
Edman was acquired at the trade deadline from the St. Louis Cardinals and has been a revelation for Los Angeles, hitting .365 in these playoffs. He was named the NLCS MVP for his efforts.
As for Taylor, 34-year-old came up with the Mariners during the 2014 season. He played 86 games with the M's before being traded to the Dodgers in the 2016 season. With Seattle, he hit .240 in those 86 games. However, he blossomed with Los Angeles, becoming among the top utility players in the league. He's been to the World Series with LA in 2017, 2018, 2020 and this year.
Taylor is a career .250 hitter who made the All-Star Game in 2021. He hit a career-high 21 homers back in 2017 and hit 20 in that 2021 season.
Trading away Taylor is seen as one of the great failures of the Jerry Dipoto-era in Seattle. Dipoto took over heading into the 2016 season and trading away Taylor was one of this first moves that clearly backfired. The Mariners acquired reliever Zack Lee for Taylor back in June of that 2016 season.
