ESPN Insider Suggests Interesting Trade Target For Mariners
As the Seattle Mariners struggle to generate any offense in 2024, ESPN MLB Insider Jeff Passan has an idea for them on the trade market: Tampa Bay Rays infielder Isaac Paredes.
Speaking this week on Seattle Sports 710, Passan said that Paredes would be attractive for a number of reasons for the M's, including his ability to pull the ball.
“He does one thing better than just about everyone in the game: he hits for power to the pull side, which is a great skill to have.”
The 25-year-old Paredes is hitting .258 this year with 15 homers and 50 RBI. He has the ability to play third base, first base and designated hitter, all positions that the Mariners could use upgrades at. He's also under team control through 2027, which would fit what the Mariners like when they acquire players.
Furthermore, the Mariners and Rays have been frequent trade partners over the years, so there's certainly the chance that something comes together here. The M's have dealt Mike Zunino and Jose Caballero to the Rays while acquiring Diego Castillo, Luke Raley and Mallex Smith in various deals with Tampa throughout the Jerry Dipoto-era.
But no matter what, the M's need for offense is fierce. After another shutout loss on Friday night, the M's saw a once 10-game lead in the American League West whittle down to nothing. They enter play on Saturday percentage points behind the Houston Astros in the division.
The two teams will play again on Saturday night at 6:40 p.m. PT.
