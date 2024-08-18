ESPN Unfortunately Put Up Wrong Graphic About Seattle Mariners on Saturday
The Seattle Mariners dropped their fifth consecutive game on Saturday afternoon, losing 7-2 to the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park.
It's been a devastating road trip for Seattle that has seen them fall to 4.0 games back in the American League West race and 5.5 games back in the American League wild card race.
After the game was over, while watching the Little League World Series on ESPN, we noticed that ESPN put up a wrong graphic regarding the Mariners on their "bottom line" ticker. The ticker said that the Mariners had had a five-game winning streak that was snapped, when in fact, they were adding to a five-game losing streak.
The graphic was wrong, but M's fans undoubtedly enjoyed the brief idea of having had a five-game win streak. The Mariners won four straight games last week before embarking on this current disastrous road trip.
The Mariners will finish out the series with the Pirates on Sunday before heading back to the West Coast on Monday. They'll start another treacherous series with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday night with the first pitch coming at 7:10 p.m. PT. The Dodgers are currently in first place in the National League West and have Shohei Ohtani, the presumptive National League MVP, looming at the top of their order.
For scoreboard watching sake: The Houston Astros will play the Chicago White Sox on Sunday and then will play the Boston Red Sox on Monday. That's actually bad news for Seattle, as the Mariners want the Astros to lose for the AL West's sake, but need the Red Sox to lose for the wild card's sake.
