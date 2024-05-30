Fast-Rising Mariners' Prospect Records First Hit in Triple-A on Tuesday
Seattle Mariners' prospect Tyler Locklear recorded his first hit at Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday night, just after his promotion from Double-A Arkansas.
Per @MiLBMariners on social media, you can see the video:
Tyler Locklear rockets a base hit in his first Triple-A at bat.
Locklear, a first baseman, was a second-round pick of the Mariners in 2022 and is projected by MLB.com to debut later this season. He went 2-for-4 in his Triple-A debut after hitting .291 at Arkansas over 41 games.
Lifetime at the minor league level, he's a .290 hitter with 28 home runs.
He is currently the team's No. 8 prospect, according to MLB.com:
Per a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
The right-handed hitter’s carrying tool is still his tremendous raw power, though he’s not a one-trick pony. He can hit the ball out to all fields and does a nice job of managing the strike zone, limiting strikeouts and drawing walks, giving him a chance to be a solid overall hitter. He can struggle with breaking and offspeed stuff and can chase too much at times.
Locklear saw time at both infield corners at VCU and spent most of his pro debut playing third base, where his strong arm plays well. He lacks the range to stay there and played first exclusively in 2023, including the AFL, and is a capable enough defender there. It’s his bat that should get him to the big leagues quickly.
The Mariners are 30-26 at the major league level and will take on the Astros on Wednesday night at 6:40 p.m. PT.