Longtime Mariners' Nemesis in Hot Water Due to Illegal Gambling Ring
Former Los Angeles Angels' infielder and longtime Seattle Mariners' nemesis David Fletcher is in some water after allegedly being involved in the same illegal gambling ring that took down Shohei Ohtani's former interpreter.
Per an ESPN report:
David Fletcher, a former Los Angeles Angels infielder currently playing for the Atlanta Braves' Triple-A affiliate, and a friend of his, who also played in the minor leagues, both bet on sports with the Southern California bookmaker who took wagers from Shohei Ohtani's longtime interpreter, according to multiple sources detailing the activities.
The report also indicates that Fletcher did not bet on baseball, which means his potential punishment is at the discretion of commissioner Rob Manfred. Players are allowed to place bets on sports other than baseball, but cannot use illegal bookmakers.
The 29-year-old Fletcher has spent seven years in the big leagues, including six with the Angels. He has played with the Braves for five games this season as well. A lifetime .276 hitter, he was long a thorn in the side of the Mariners. He has hit .306 against the M's in 68 career games. Always known as a light hitter, he's also belted seven homers against Seattle, which is his most against any opponent.
Now, it remains to be seen if he'll ever suit up against the Mariners again. While he's not facing any permanent banishment from baseball, the Braves may elect to release him over this, but they haven't indicated anything of that nature just yet.
Either way, it will be interesting to see how Manfred handles this story, as gambling issues have become a real issue for professional sports leagues since massive legalization just a few years ago.