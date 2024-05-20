Former Seattle Mariners' Ace Still Not Throwing as Injury Woes Continue For New Team
Marco Gonzales, the beloved former ace of the Seattle Mariners, is still unfortunately experiencing injury issues in Pittsburgh with the Pirates.
While Gonzales is expected to avoid surgery this year and should be back in 2024, he is on the shelf with a forearm strain and is currently still shut down from throwing.
The following report comes from MLB.com:
Gonzales is stacking consecutive symptom-free days, director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said. The team will assess on when he can resume throwing later in May. (Last updated: May 17)
We certainly want to see Gonzales healthy and feel bummed that he's not pitching right now. While he wasn't the same version of himself that we grew accustomed to in 2022 and 2023, he was the ace of the staff for this team for years and earned our respect.
The 32-year-old Gonzales was acquired by the Mariners in a deal for then-prospect Tyler O'Neill and made his Mariners debut in 2017. From 2017-2023, Gonzales made 148 starts for the Mariners, helping lead them through the painful rebuild years of 2019 and 2020. He went 61-47 with the Mariners, winning double-digit games in three different seasons. He led the majors in starts with 34 in 2019 and even went 7-2 during the COVID-shortened 2020 season.
He struggled in 2022, going just 10-15 and had a 5.22 ERA in 2023 before getting hurt with a different elbow injury. He was traded to the Braves in the deal that sent Jarred Kelenic and Evan White to Atlanta, and then was spun off to Pittsburgh later in the winter.
He has a 2.65 ERA this year through three starts and we hope to see him on the mound again soon.