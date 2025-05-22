Former Seattle Mariners All-Star Jean Segura Announces Retirement
One of the most well-respected veteran players to make a stop with the Seattle Mariners in the last decade has officially called it a career.
Jean Segura, who played 12 seasons in the major leagues from 2012-23, had his retirement announced in a post on Instagram from his agency, CAA Sports on their baseball account on Instagram (@caabaseball).
Segura played for six franchises in his career. He suited up for the Los Angeles Angels in 2012, the Milwaukee Brewers from 2012-15, Arizona Diamondbacks in 2016, Mariners from 2017-18, Philadelphia Phillies from 2019-22 and Miami Marlins in 2022. He was named an All-Star with Milwaukee in 2013 and with Seattle in 2018.
The Mariners acquired Segura in a trade with the Diamondbacks on Nov. 23, 2016. Seattle traded infielder Ketel Marte and pitcher Taijuan Walker in return for Segura, outfielder Mitch Haniger and pitcher Zac Curtis.
In his two years in the Pacific Northwest, Segura scored 171 runs and hit 59 doubles, five triples, 21 home runs and 109 RBIs in 269 games. He had a slash line of .302/.345/.421 with a .765 OPS.
Segura's time with Seattle was relatively short, but he was a big part in the rebuild that helped set the team up with its current roster.
The Mariners traded Segura and pitchers Juan Nicasio and James Pazos to the Philadelphia Phillies on Dec. 3, 2018, in return for infielders J.P. Crawford and Carlos Santana.
Crawford is the longest-tenured position player currently on Seattle's roster and won a Gold Glove with the team in 2020.
Segura was last a part of the Baltimore Orioles organization. He was signed to a minor league contract on Aug. 9, 2024, and released less than a month later on Sept. 1.
Segura was heralded throughout his career for his consistency at the plate and his ability in the field and made an impact almost everywhere he went.
