Former Seattle Mariners All-Star Expected to Need New Team This Offseason
According to reports, former Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France is expected to be non-tendered by the Cincinnati Reds this offseason.
It was listed as an "easy call" by the MLBTradeRumors offseason series on the Reds and picked up by our friends at Reds on SI. France is projected to make about $9 million through the arbitration process.
The 30-year-old France was designated for assignment by the Mariners back in July, signing with the Reds afterwards. He hit just .223 for Seattle with eight home runs. However, he was a valued member of the organization for a number of years since being acquired in a 2020 trade. He helped Seattle break the drought in 2022 and made the All-Star Game that season. Lifetime, he was a .266 hitter with the M's.
With the Reds, he performed better over the final 52 games of the season. He hit .251 with five homers and 20 RBI, perhaps taking advantage of an easier travel schedule and a more hitter-friendly ballpark. The Reds also missed the playoffs.
Given his age and prior track record, France should have no problem finding an opportunity this offseason, though it remains to be seen if he'll have to settle for a minor league deal or not.
Regardless of where he ends up, he'll always have a special place in the heart of Mariners fans, who enjoyed seeing him hit when he was at his best.
He hit a career-high 20 homers with Seattle back in that 2022 season.
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: