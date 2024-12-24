Former Seattle Mariners Big Trade Piece Austin Adams Signs with Boston Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox have been busy in advance of the Christmas holiday, signing pitchers Walker Buehler and Austin Adams to contracts within the last 24 hours.
Buehler, the two-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion with the Dodgers, gets a $21.05 million deal. Adams will be invited to spring training on a minor league deal with a chance to make the bullpen for Alex Cora.
Adams is an eight-year veteran who has played for the Washington Nationals, Seattle Mariners, San Diego Padres, Arizona Diamondbacks and Oakland Athletics. He appeared in 56 games for the A's this past season, pitching to a 3.92 ERA.
With the Mariners, Adams appeared in 29 games during the 2019 season. He was 2-2 with a 3.77 ERA that season, striking out 51 batters in just 31.0 innings. While his time on the mound for Seattle was solid, he's actually best known for the return he helped provide the M's in a trade.
In the COVID-shortened 2020 season, the Mariners dealt Adams, Dan Altavilla and catcher Austin Nola to the Padres for first baseman Ty France, reliever Andres Munoz, catcher Luis Torrens and prospect Taylor Trammell.
All four players made impacts in Seattle at one point or another with France making the All-Star Game in 2022 and Munoz making the All-Star Game in 2024. Torrens was a fan-favorite during his time in Seattle and Trammell had some nice moments before ultimately moving on.
Munoz is the only one of those players still on the Mariners roster.
