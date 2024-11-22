Former Seattle Mariners Broadcaster Fully Embracing New Role With New York Yankees
The Seattle Mariners took a big hit to their broadcast booth this offseason with the news that Dave Sims wouldn't be returning to his play-by-play duties for 2025.
Sims has called Seattle games for 17 years and took over the lead play-by-play duties from Hall of Fame announcer Dave Niehaus after the latter's death in 2010.
Sims was hired this offseason to take over as the play-by-play broadcaster for the New York Yankees on the WFAN radio station. Sims will be taking over for another long-time announcer, John Sterling.
Sims, a Philadelphia native, previously worked for WFAN as a midday sports show host from 1989-1993.
Sims has wasted no time getting acclimated to his new role. He was already making a pitch to Juan Soto to return to the New York Yankees on the popular Foul Territory podcast.
Sterling went on the same podcast to offer "advice" to Sims
"(They’ll) have no problems at all. And I don’t give advice. I broadcast the way I broadcast, by the seat of my pants. I also live life that way — by the seat of my pants. I would tell Dave Sims, or anyone else who does that job, just be yourself! Sell yourself on the air and people will listen to it.”
Although Sterling apparently doesn't give out pointers, he likely had some good conversations with Sims recently as the latter shared a photo on "X" of the two together in person on Friday.
Sims was in the booth for some of the most iconic moments in Mariners history, including Felix Hernandez's perfect game on Aug. 15, 2012, and Cal Raleigh's walk-off home run against the Oakland Athletics on Sept. 30, 2022, that broke the organization's 21-year playoff drought.
