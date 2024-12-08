Former Seattle Mariners Catcher Austin Nola Signs with Colorado Rockies
Former Seattle Mariners catcher Austin Nola has signed a minor league deal with the Colorado Rockies, per a report from Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.
Nola, about to be 35, is a five-year veteran of the Mariners and San Diego Padres. He did not appear in a big league game in 2024, playing 55 games with Omaha, the Triple-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals.
Nola, the older brother of Philadelphia Phillies ace Aaron Nola, broke in with the Mariners during the 2019 season, becoming a popular figure in the clubhouse. He hit .269 in 79 games for the M's that season and then .306 in 29 games for the M's during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.
The Mariners traded him at the deadline that year to the Padres, where he helped them advance to the playoffs. Nola spent parts of four seasons with the Padres, also helping them to the NLCS in 2022.
Lifetime, he's a .249 hitter with 24 home runs. There's no guarantee that Nola makes the roster in Colorado, but there's also almost no better place for him to latch on. The Rockies finished last season with the worst record in the National League and also play in Coors Field, the best hitter's park in the majors. Should Nola make the roster, he'll have a chance for some success.
With the Mariners, Nola hit .280 with 15 of his career home runs. The Mariners sent him to San Diego in the deal that brought back former All-Star Ty France and All-Star closer Andres Munoz.
