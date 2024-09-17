Former Seattle Mariners Coach Gets Emotional as New Team Makes Final Playoff Push
Former Seattle Mariners bullpen coach Stephen Vogt gave a great and emotional quote on Monday night after the Cleveland Guardians rallied to beat the Minnesota Twins at Progressive Field.
Per Zack Meisel, who covers the Guardians:
Stephen Vogt teared up talking about the Guardians’ win tonight.
“I love these guys. They’re so much fun to watch. They love each other.”
Rookie Kyle Manzardo hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to help sink the Twins. With the win, the Guardians are 5.0 games up on the Kansas City Royals in the American League Central and they are just 0.5 games off the pace for the top seed in the looming American League playoffs.
The win also helped the Mariners, in that it brought the M's to within 2.0 games of the Twins in the wild card race. Seattle has 12 games left to play on the season.
Vogt was hired by the Guardians last offseason after he spent the 2023 season as the bullpen coach for the Mariners. He helped the M's battle for a playoff spot until the last weekend of the regular season. They ultimately missed the playoffs by just one game, but Vogt clearly made an impression and was well-regarded as a potential managerial candidate.
Vogt spent 10 years in the big leagues as a player with the A's, Diamondbacks, Rays, Giants, Braves and Brewers. He was a two-time All-Star as well. He only retired after the 2022 season.
The Mariners are back in action on Tuesday night against the New York Yankees at 6:40 p.m. PT.
RELATED SEATTLE MARINERS CONTENT:
NEW PODCAST IS OUT: The latest episode of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast is out as Brady Farkas talks about the meaning of the M's loss on Thursday to the Texas Rangers and the dominance of Bryan Woo on Wednesday against the Padres. He's joined by Joe Doyle of the "Over Slot" podcast to talk about the M's roster and looming issues, and then he talks with Kevin Kugler of FS1, who was on the call for Woo's start. CLICK HERE:
GOLD GLOVE JOSH?: We're hearing a lot about catcher Cal Raleigh perhaps winning a Gold Glove Award, but what about Josh Rojas? The numbers are impressive. CLICK HERE:
SLICK VIC: Victor Robles is leading baseball in this awesome category over the last few weeks, showing how valuable he is to the Seattle Mariners. CLICK HERE:
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: