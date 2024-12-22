Former Seattle Mariners First Baseman Has Hilarious Reaction on "X" to Insider's Post
The Seattle Mariners are rapidly losing options this offseason on the first base market. Christian Walker (Houston Astros), Paul Goldschmidt (New York Yankees), Josh Naylor (Arizona Diamondbacks), and Carlos Santana (Cleveland Guardians) are all off the market, leaving the Mariners precious few opportunities to get better this winter.
ESPN MLB Insider Jeff Passan put out a list of the available options remaining at first base, conspicuously forgetting former M's first baseman Justin Turner. Well, Turner saw that and had some fun at Passan's expense with a hilarious post of his own on "X."
The now 40-year-old Turner has been linked to the Mariners all offseason, and frankly, the M's better hope they can bring him back as a platoon partner for Luke Raley. Turner could also see time at designated hitter. His veteran leadership was lauded last season after he arrived in a trade from the Toronto Blue Jays and the M's are said to value that as well.
In 48 games with the Mariners after the trade from the Jays, he hit .264 with five homers, 24 RBI and a .363 on-base percentage. He helped the M's get to within one game of the playoffs.
For the season as a whole, Turner hit .259 with 11 homers.
Turner just finished the 16th year of his career with the Baltimore Orioles, New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston Red Sox, Blue Jays and Mariners. He's a .285 lifetime hitter who helped the Dodgers win the World Series in the COVID-shortened 2020 season.
