Former Member of the History-Making 2001 Mariners to Join All-Star Game Coaching Staff
David Bell, who played for the Seattle Mariners for parts of four seasons, has been named to the coaching staff of the National League All-Star team this season. Bell is currently the manager of the Cincinnati Reds.
The Arizona Diamondbacks made the announcement on social media since D'Backs manager Torey Lovullo is the skipper for the NL squad.
From teammates on the 1995 Buffalo Bisons to the 2024 All-Star Game.
Torey Lovullo has invited @Reds manager David Bell to his National League All-Star coaching staff.
Bell played parts of 12 years in the big leagues with the Cleveland Indians, St. Louis Cardinals, Mariners, San Francisco Giants, Philadelphia Phillies and Milwaukee Brewers.
He joined the Mariners in the 1998 season, playing in 21 games for the team that year, but became a mainstay in the lineup from 1999-2001. He played 133 games or more in each of those three seasons and appeared in 135 for the record-setting 2001 group that won 116 games.
A solid defender, Bell also hit 21 homers during the 1999 season and was a lifetime .262 hitter with the M's. He posted a higher average in Seattle than any other spot in his career. He played alongside Alex Rodriguez on the left side of the infield during the 1999 and 2000 seasons, and then next to Carlos Guillen after Rodriguez bolted for Texas ahead of 2001.
The 51-year-old Bell is in his sixth year as manager of the Reds, winning 351 games in total.
The All-Star Game is Tuesday, July 16th at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.