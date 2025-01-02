Former Seattle Mariners Infielder Josh Rojas Officially Signs with New Team
After being non-tendered by the Seattle Mariners earlier this offseason, veteran infielder Josh Rojas has officially moved on.
Scott Merkin of MLB.com reported that Rojas has signed a one-year deal with the Chicago White Sox. At this time, it's unknown how much the deal is for.
A veteran of six major league seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Mariners, Rojas became the M's starting third baseman in 2024. He began the year in a platoon with Luis Urias, but that fell apart after Urias was sent to Triple-A. Rojas ended up getting 422 at-bats in 142 games, providing a key presence at the top of the order early in the season.
However, after a hot April and early May, Rojas slumped, finishing with a .225 average overall. He had eight home runs, 31 RBI and stole 10 bases. He plays solid defense and will be able to play second or third for Chicago.
Recent reports indicated that Rojas was fielding interest from several teams, but he ends up choosing the White Sox, where he'll likely have an opportunity to earn everyday playing time again. Chicago is coming off a historically bad 41-121 season, so there's opportunity abound for players looking to re-establish themselves.
If Rojas plays well on the South Side, he'll likely find himself traded for a prospect at the trade deadline.
Now 30 years old, Rojas was acquired by the Mariners in the 2023 season as part of the trade that sent closer Paul Sewald to Arizona. Ryan Bliss and Dom Canzone also joined the M's in that deal.
