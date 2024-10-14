Former Seattle Mariners Major Trade Acquisition Working to Make MLB Comeback
Former Seattle Mariners top prospect and major trade acquisition Justin Dunn is trying to work his way back to the big leagues after years of injury issues.
Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe had the information in the Boston Globe.
Former Boston College righthanderJustin Dunn, who hasn’t pitched since 2023 because of a shoulder injury, will throw off the mound for scouts in Arizona on Tuesday. He’s only 29 and had a 3.94 ERA from 2019-21 with the Mariners before the injury
Dunn was drafted by the New York Mets in the first round of the 2016 draft out of Boston College. He was involved in a blockbuster trade before the 2019 season when he was dealt along with Jarred Kelenic from the Mets to the Mariners for Edwin Diaz and Robinson Cano.
He was then dealt again before the 2022 season from the Mariners to the Cincinnati Reds in the deal that brought Eugenio Suarez and Jesse Winker to Seattle. The New York native was supposed to be an integral part of Seattle's future but has battled ineffectiveness and injury over his career.
He made four starts for the Mariners in the 2019 season, then went 4-1 in the COVID 2020 season over 10 starts. He went 1-3 in 11 starts for the 2021 Mariners and then only made seven starts for the Reds in 2022. He did not pitch in the majors in 2023 and only made three appearances in the minors.
Lifetime, he's 6-7 in his MLB career with a 4.44 ERA.
He was ranked the No. 91 prospect in baseball by MLB.com back in 2019.